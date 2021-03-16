Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Jota slots in winner to move reds into sixth

Liverpool's players will depart for international duties after the reds finally strung two back to back wins together, for the first time since the end of January.

The post Christmas period has not been what reds fans will have wished for. Moving from challenging from the title to potentially facing failure to even land inside the top four.

Last night's victory moved the club back into sixth place and within 5 points of the top four, but games are running out and the reds must continue to be flawless if they have any remote hope of climbing any further in the table.

Jurgen Klopp was able to pick an unchanged side from the one that beat RB Leipzig last Wednesday, although the reds were a little less sparkling creatively at Molineux.

There was however more good signs of interplay between the front three of Mane, Salah and Jota. The vast majority of the first half chances landing at Mane's feet and he can consider himself unlucky not to have got the opening goal.

First half goals have been somewhat difficult to come by for the Premier League Champions this term, but in first half injury time Diogo Jota provided the breakthrough.

It was arguably the most difficult of all the reds chances but he put the finishing touch to a front three move and under pressure forced the ball into the corner past Rui Patricio.

The game was another clean sheet for the budding defensive partnership of Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak - two youngsters who are now pivotal to the reds future prospects in the tail end of this season. Up against the powerful figure of Traore, they performed well - their positioning at key moments preventing opportunities for the home side.

Wolves enjoyed a good spell of threat in the middle of the second half but Liverpool's substitutions on the hour mark turned the tide away from Wolves and the reds looked under decreasing threat with each passing moment. Towards the end of the game Mo Salah put the ball in the net before being judged offside, but during the move the retreating Conor Coady smashed into his own goalkeeper.

The Wolves keeper was treated on the pitch for a good 15 minutes after the clash of what appeared to be Coady's knee into his jaw. Shortly after the final whistle, which arrived in the 108th minute of the match, the Wolves boss provided a positive updated on the keeper saying that he would be fine and that he remembers the incident.

Liverpool are not in Premier League action until the 4th April. In the meantime now the club will be hoping that there are no further injury setbacks, or covid setbacks, as the players traverse Europe and join in with other 'bubbles'.