As it happened: Wolves 0-1 LFC

Liverpool travel to Molineux for the Monday night game, hoping to build on the midweek win over RB Leipzig.

The reds secured passage into the last 8 of the UEFA Champions League with another 2-0 win in Budapest. The second leg a more impressive win than the first leg, three weeks previously.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were the goalscorers on the night which also featured a starting role in midfield for Fabinho for the first time this year.

The reds rapidly need some good results however in the League to turn the tide on what has been a disappointing domestic period since Christmas.

The reds beat Wolves 4-0 at Anfield in early December - the game was the first to feature some fans back at stadiums in England.

We're hoping for another of those results - but let's find out what we get served!

As it happened...