As it happened: Wolves 0-1 LFC

Liverpool travel to Molineux for the Monday night game, hoping to build on the midweek win over RB Leipzig.
The reds secured passage into the last 8 of the UEFA Champions League with another 2-0 win in Budapest. The second leg a more impressive win than the first leg, three weeks previously.
Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were the goalscorers on the night which also featured a starting role in midfield for Fabinho for the first time this year.
The reds rapidly need some good results however in the League to turn the tide on what has been a disappointing domestic period since Christmas.
The reds beat Wolves 4-0 at Anfield in early December - the game was the first to feature some fans back at stadiums in England.
We're hoping for another of those results - but let's find out what we get served!
As it happened...
Much has been made of Liverpool's dreadful run of form at Anfield. 6 defeats on the bounce, and that was after 2 draws.
However, away from Anfield the reds have been in much brighter form with 5 wins from their last 6 games.
Jurgen Klopp selects an unchanged team from the midweek win over RB Leipzig.
Alisson, Trent AA, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams, N. Williams.
The home team tonight look like this.
Wolves: Patricio, Saïss, Coady, Boly, Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo, Neto, Traore, José
Subs: Ruddy, Kilman, Dendoncker, Vitinha, Hoever, Gibbs-White, Silva, Marques
Underway at Molineux!
Come on Liverpool.
2' Alisson with a bit of a fumble and Traore goes down. Could have been a pen that but nothing given.
5' Bright start from the home team. Semedo with a shot that the reds keeper has to get down on to save.
Created by Adama Traore.
14' Sadio Mane does all the hard work but he's running out of space near the goalline.
He can't quite take advantage of that glorious chance and Wolves have the numbers back to clear.
14' And from that move Wolves break - a three on two.
Traore can't deal with it under pressure from Ozan Kabak and now Liverpool clear.
22' Blistering turn of pace from Sadio Mane after collecting a Robbo pass but the keeper gets that away with his legs.
The reds trying to get an elusive first half goal... very trying....
25' The ball is moving about in the Wolves area. Couple of players must have had an overhead kick flashing through their minds then.
However, Wolves once again manage to clear the ball.
A good spell from the reds but this is not entirely one way traffic.
37' Ruben Neves is given a yellow card for a foul on Sadio Mane.
37' Good chance for Sadio. Salah a bit bogged down in the box - passes it short to Trent who flicks it straight in and its an outstretched header by Sadio Mane!
Just wide! Worth a go!
45' Cross from Jonny Otto - Ruben Neves is in loads of space at the corner of the area but blasts his shot well off target.
45+1' Lovely move from the front three, Salah to Mane, to Diogo Jota who slots that in from just inside the area.
Just before half time - a first half goal for the reds for the first time in... well.. a long time.
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
A perfect time to score. Jota did well there - that wasn't the easiest of goalscoring opportunities.
Advantage now with the reds.
We're back underway.
1-0 lead. Thin. Let's make it fat.
49' Jota fails to intercept Saiss who crosses in to the head of Conor Coady. Coady puts his header wide.
51' Ambitious effort from Mo Salah who finds himself with a bit of space about 10 yards outside the area.
Would have needed something extra special to get a goal from there.
Romain Saiss brings down his old teammate, Diogo Jota.
Yellow card.
Free kick is out wide about 30 yards out.
Trent's free kick is crossed in and it curled a bit too fast for Kabak to connect with that.
67' A change in midfield.
Wijnaldum and Thiago replaced by Milner and Keita.
70' Fabio Silva replaces Willian Jose.
77' They've made a couple of changes themselves to freshen up with Dendoncker and Silva on for Neves and Willian Jose.
Liverpool are being a little bit careless with the ball at times and it's Wolves who have been providing the most threat in the past 10 or so minutes.
This isn't the second half we were hoping for.
Still 1-0 though to the reds, just.
81' The front three combine again and it ends with Diogo Jota drilling a shot straight at Rui Patricio.
Did well to get his attempt away but never too much danger for the keeper.
81' Diogo Jota's final Liverpool action of March. On comes Oxlade-Chamberlain.
84' Gibbs-White on for Semedo in an attacking move for Wolves.
90' Been a bit of a delay here. Rui Patricio appears to have been knocked unconscious and is being replaced by John Ruddy.
Hope the big lad is okay.
90+3' Patricio actually collided with Conor Coady, the Wolves captain. He's still on the pitch being treated here.
Going to be a good period of minutes added on to this game. At least seven when the game does restart.
90+10' A concussion sub as John Ruddy replaces Rui Patricio who is stretchered off.
He took a knee to the jaw from Conor Coady in a move that saw Salah score what was an offside goal.
We are into the 100th minute.
103' Salah curls a chance wide of the goal. Mane brought the ball down and then a quick pass from Naby Keita to find the Egyptian.
106' Big opportunity there for Fabio Silva but he shoulders it at Alisson instead of heading it.
The ref blows the whistle with 108 minutes gone.
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool.
Thank god for that. Jota returns to the Molineux and scores the winner. Rui Patricio stretchered off at the end after a clash with his own captain.
Liverpool get a valuable 3 points.
The reds move up a couple of places on the back of that win.
Still a long way to go and a lot of improvement to continue making. A long way from being top at Christmas.