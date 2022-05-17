‘Ferrari’s in the garage’ – Klopp hails Southampton 1-2 LFC

Jurgen Klopp had to make changes after the gruelling Wembley FA Cup win on Saturday but it all worked out well at St Marys.

With nine changes - only Alisson and Konate keeping their place from the weekend - the reds came from behind to keep pressure on Man City into the final game of the season.

No team has ever threatened the mystical quadruple like this Liverpool team have.

Klopp described his squad as like having 'Ferrari's in the Garage' in his post match interview. And he couldn't have worded it better. His team of old and young, the Milner's, Joneses and Elliott's, harrassed Southampton just as ferociously as the first XI likely would.

After an early Nathan Redmond goal (taking a deflection off James Milner to beat Alisson) it was Takumi Minamino who re-ignited the red recovery.

Minamino - the man who was Liverpool's top scorer in both the League Cup and FA Cup winning campaigns, smashed in the equaliser as the reds exerted their control on the game.

Joel Matip, goalscorer extraordinaire, made it three for the season with what proved to be the matchwinner. Heading in from a Liverpool corner.

The only blot on the landscape was an injury to Joe Gomez just on the stroke of half-time, although Klopp said afterwards that it may not be too serious.

Liverpool fight on to matchday 38. An incredible season.