LFC 4-0 Man Utd: Liverpool demolish United – again

Lightning struck twice for Manchester United as the reds delivered another heavy defeat over the old enemy.

The 9-0 season scoreline is suffering that United have not witnessed from anybody since 1896 and it arguably could have been greater.

Liverpool, despite only minimal changes from the tough FA Cup encounter at Wembley 72 hours earlier, were sublime in the first half.

Wave after wave of attacks pinned United back in their own half and the 2-0 half time lead flattered the away side.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Alcantara, Henderson, Diaz, Mane, Salah Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, Milner, Keïta, Jota

Within five minute the reds had starter their conquest when Luis Diaz was the final person involved in an attacking blitz. In the 7th minute all stands in the ground applauded as a mark of respect to the missing Ronaldo's personal tragedy.

The reds added a second in the 22nd minute when Mo Salah was the recipient of an exquisite pass by Sadio Mane and ended his own personal goal drought.

After the break, United for 20 minutes at least, gave the impression of being a Premier League team and Liverpool took their foot off the gas.

But Mane relit the Anfield touchpaper with another important goal in what is turning into a special season for him. In the last five minutes Salah added a second, taking his goal tally against United in the league to five this season.

He stood in front of the Kop to celebrate, knee raised and arms clasped together.

Football really has come full circle for these two clubs - Liverpool looked at times to be playing an entirely different sport to their opponents. Thiago was masterful again, Henderson relished his return to the team replacing Keita and Robertson was a constant threat to a muddled defence.

Even more pleasing as the reds enter this difficult phase of the season is that Mane and Salah have worked their way back into form.

The reds go top of the league and await Man City's game tonight. It should be a pulsating end to this season.

MOTM: Thiago