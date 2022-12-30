Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Reds end 2022 with some fortune

What was possibly expected to be a straight-forward win to end 2022 turned into anything but, as the reds required two own goals to secure all three points.

It was Liverpool's fourth consecutive Premier League victory but it was a disjointed performance from the reds who had performed well at Aston Villa just four days earlier.

With new signing Cody Gakpo watching on from the stands, the reds reverted to their slow starts so typical of many 2022 games.

Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Elliott, Alcantara, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Núñez, Salah Subs: Adrián, Konaté, Carvalho, Doak, Clark, Gomez, Keïta, Tsimikas, Bajcetic

Sloppy defending allowed Dewsbury-Hall to put the away side ahead after just four minutes in the final Premier League fixture of the year.

Just over five minutes before half-time a Trent Alexander-Arnold dangerous cross was inadvertedly looped into his own goal by Wout Faes.

And then seconds before the half time interval Faes was involved again - this time he could only put the ball in his own net after Darwin Nunez had a shot rebound off the post.

In the second half, Liverpool really should have killed the game off with chances for both Darwin Nunez and arguably more glaring for Mo Salah but they couldn't add to the two own goals.

Klopp alluded to it as 'not our greatest performance' whilst Brendan Rodgers, perhaps correctly, surmised that Leicester didn't deserve to lose.

The win, however fortunately earned, keeps Liverpool's hopes of a return to the top four alive as they prepare to face a trickier customer in Brentford on Monday evening.