Dominant reds at it again: Liverpool 2-0 Man City

Liverpool continued their excellent week as they stretched their lead over former Premier League champions Man City to 11 points after 13 games played. The reds now have a 9 point lead over second placed Arsenal and Chelsea, condemning City to a place outside the top four.

It has been a terrific week for the reds who came from behind to beat Southampton before, now, back to back 2-0 wins over the reigning European Champions and the reigning Premier League Champions.

Slot rang the changes before the game - two of them enforced. Injuries to Konate and Bradley meant that Joe Gomez started as van Dijk's partner and Trent returned to the starting XI.

Elsewhere, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez shifted to the bench - Szoboszlai and Gakpo who both had a midweek impact got the nod to start.

From the first whistle, Liverpool were blistering. The opening 20 minutes like stepping back into the intensity of Klopp's title winning season. The only surprise was that it took 12 minutes for Liverpool to get the lead - Mo Salah threading an 'eye in the needle' pass that Gakpo pumped past Ortega at the back post.

Captain van Dijk could have had a couple of goals in an industrious first half - heading at the post and narrowly wide as City's defence seemed hapless defending any set piece.

City's only significant chance of the half - was Rico Lewis dribbling a toe poke wide of the goal. Their only chance of note in the second half was a mis-touch from van Dijk that allowed de Bruyne a lunged shot at goal. Kelleher smothered that one.

Towards the end of the first half, Liverpool looked relatively calm to allow City a brief period of possession but they had no threat about it - they look a shadow of their former selves and have now gone an astonishing 7 games without a win. That run has featured six defeats and their only draw came from a position of a 3-0 lead with 15 minutes remaining against Feyenoord.

But City's problems are not ours to be concerned about.

The second half, Liverpool returned to their more measured control. Salah should have had a goal before he was awarded a penalty. Luis Diaz brought down not long after the introduction of Darwin Nunez had City's defenders all over the place.

While City badgered the referee to overturn what was a clear penalty, Salah practiced keepy-ups. When it was time to take the penalty he dispatched it comfortably past Ortega. No sign of any concerns after missing one against Madrid.

Liverpool have started the advent month with a good win and, incredibly, Arne Slot has 18 wins and a draw from his first 20 matches as LFC boss. Whilst Arsenal and Chelsea are both in form, and City will no doubt improve from this lowest ebb, the reds have given themselves a great start after a third of the season has been played.

Many expected Champions League qualification to be a benchmark of a solid first season for Slot in his new country. His ambition now appears significantly higher than that.

VIDEO: Liverpool 2-0 Man City Match Highlights