LFC 2-0 Aston Villa: Slot’s Liverpool go five points clear

Liverpool have gone five points clear at the top of the Premier League after a pulsating Saturday night at Anfield.

It was a rare 8pm kick off but there was nothing unusual about the outcome in this solid start to the season. A win, a clean sheet and further extension at the top of English football.

The reds capped a brilliant week - three wins against three top teams - and now head into the international break with plenty of confidence (and that gap at the top of the division).

After their exploits in the last few days, Tsimikas and Gakpo were rested to the bench. Nunez and Robertson came in.

The competitiveness in the squad is proving effective. Robertson looked more high intensity than he has at any point this season and helped Liverpool start with a Klopp-like pressing game that had Aston Villa run ragged in the opening phase.

And it was Darwin Nunez, the mercurial Uruguayan, who provided the game's opening goal.

From a Villa corner, Salah broke away before he was dragged down by Leon Bailey. The referee played on and Nunez pace saw him latch on to the ball before lashing it from a tight angle past the trophy-molester Emiliano Martinez.

Villa ended the first half and started the second half better - determined to draw level.

Kelleher was instrumental in two saves from corners - Aston Villa's corners were dangerous times for both keepers such was the speed of Liverpool's breakaways.

The reds increased in confidence throughout the second half and Villa's threat faded - eventually who else but Mo Salah ensured there would be no nail-biting in the final ten minutes. Another goal for the Egyptian king to go alongside his first half assist.

The crowd were elated - the only blip on the evening being Trent replaced by Bradley early in the first half with a suspected injury.

But the League Table makes pleasant viewing and the reds will at least enter the festive period in a position of some dominance.

Arne Slot has managed the reds in 17 competitive games. They have won 15 and have 9 clean sheets. Sensational start.

Good Ebening!

MOTM: Mo Salah

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa