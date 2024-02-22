LFC 4-1 Luton: Injury FC stay top of the league

Liverpool made it 22 points won from losing positions this season in a game of two halves at Anfield.

With Man City's Tuesday night win breathing down the reds necks, maintaining positive results was imperative - even though the LFC squad is injury ravaged.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez were added to the treatment table following the weekend's victory - with the likes of Alisson, Trent, Szoboszlai, Jones and Jota also missing, to name just a few.

Although the reds enjoyed the lions share of possession it was Luton who commanded the half time lead - a goal that came from their first serious attack.

Alfie Doughty playing the ball smartly forward and eventually Tahith Chong putting it away. The reds huffed and puffed their way at half time but the second half was a clinical exercise from the home side.

Mac Allister's corner found Virgil van Dijk who headed the equaliser.

A quick throw-in from Bradley found the Argentinian who then crossed for Cody Gakpo to put the reds ahead.

Diaz had a couple of chances on the night but drilled in the reds third goal and Harvey Elliott made it four on his 100th appearance for Liverpool.

It was also the reds 100th goal in all competitions this season - the highest scoring team in any of the big five European leagues this season.

The reds injury crisis will hopefully abate in the coming weeks but there are several long term injuries and the reds must refocus ahead of the weekend's League Cup final.

The Luton boss was effervescent in his praise afterwards.

"We just made them angry, didn’t we?"

"The first half was a really good performance but in the second we saw the force of Anfield and Liverpool with their full-throttle football. Their counter-pressing was amazing. In the end it was great learning for us to see what the best looks like."

An ultimately good night for the reds who stay top and move on to the 60 point level.