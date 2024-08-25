Liverpool 2-0 Brentford: Diaz and Salah ensure 100% record continues

Liverpool made it two wins from two with a relatively straight-forward victory over Brentford.

It was Arne Slot's first competitive game at Anfield, although the dreary weather didn't help a fairly lacklustre opening day home crowd.

All the more surprising considering the reds started very brightly. Konate for Quansah was the only change to the starting line up for this week's game.

The reds were keen to get off to a good start and promptly, from a Brentford corner, the reds powered away in the 13th minute with Jota supplying Luis Diaz at breakneck pace - the Colombian grabbing his first goal of the season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold flashed a free kick over the bar, but slowly Brentford came into the game as the half wore on. The opening ten minutes of the second half were even more dominant for the away team, but gradually the reds quality told and the tide quickly shifted.

Both Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho were on the Brentford bench, Carvalho coming on for the final 25 minutes. More than £50M from the London club into the Bank of Liverpool.

But not even Fabio could change the momentum as chances began to pile up our way. Szoboszlai the post from a corner, Diaz shot pushed narrowly past the post.

On the seventy minute mark who else but Mo Salah. He made it two from two with a lovely effort stroked past the keeper - a goal similar to many chances he failed to dispatch last season.

If one thing is for sure, Liverpool's strikers look ready for the season ahead - all three have looked composed and hungry at the start of this season.

There are questions about our new look midfield three - Gravenberch, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. All occupying positions slightly different from last season. All three having their moments to shine but also aspects that might be concerning against better sides than Brentford or Ipswich.

Time is running out in the transfer window for any additions in that position of the pitch so the likes of Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott could still find themselves definining a role in the team.

At the end of the pitch Arne Slot strolled on to the pitch, jacket over his arm and with a wave to the Kop. This has been an efficient, if not manic, start to the season. The reds just one of four Premier League teams to maintain a 100% record.

Bigger challenges ahead. Man Utd away next week. Victory there could be a big bonus for the new manager.

MOTM: Luis Diaz

VIDEO: Liverpool 2-0 Brentford Highlights