Liverpool stay on top: LFC 2-1 Chelsea

Liverpool continued their impressive start to the season as Arne Slot secured his 10th Liverpool victory in all competitions in just his 11th game in charge.

The reds were not at their best following the international break but overcame Chelsea, and at times the referee, to remain at the top of the Premier League table after eight league games.

With Alexis Mac Allister suffering post-international fitness issues, Curtis Jones came into the starting eleven.

The atmosphere was the best of a subdued Anfield this season, and facing an improved Chelsea from last year gave this game some extra oomph. It was billed as Slot's first real test and the reds showed similar control as to what has been Slot's early hallmark as boss.

Yes, Chelsea saw quite a bit of the ball but Liverpool were rarely threatened. Their goal arriving early in the second half thanks to a stray foot from Konate that played Nicolas Jackson onside.

Liverpool should have been more than 1-0 up at half time. Diogo Jota was dragged down as the last man in a similar incident to which saw Saliba sent off for Arsenal a day earlier. However, Adarabioyo only received a yellow card for his offence in the sixth minute.

Diogo Jota suffered a knock in the foul and was replaced in the first half by the industrious Darwin Nunez who worked hard for the side.

There were penalty handball shouts for Liverpool - Salah was fouled just outside the box to no outcome but eventually Curtis Jones was cleanly kicked in the area and up stepped Salah for a penalty.

The reds had another penalty awarded when Sanchez came out to clatter Jones - but VAR overturned the decision when it appeared Sanchez may have got away with it by getting the faintest of touches on the ball first.

There was some messing about from the Chelsea players in the build up to the spot kick - Nicolas Jackson yellow carded for a late dart into the box to put off Salah - but the Egyptian didn't waver and smashed it in to the net.

Three minutes after the restart though Nicolas Jackson got that equaliser but Chelsea's optimism was short lived. A lovely ball from Salah was sent into the box and Curtis Jones, bravely flicked the ball past the keeper who may have been a little worried about conceding another penalty against the scouser.

A rare Premier League goal for Jones in the week he became a father and Liverpool stay at the head of English football.

What's not to like?

MOTM: Ryan Gravenberch

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea