Southampton 2-3 Liverpool: Slot activates Klopp mode

Liverpool returned after the international break with a disjointed, but ultimately successful performance away on the south coast. The Saints, rooted at the bottom of the division, were facing a reds side determined to capitalise on Man City's heavy Saturday defeat to Spurs.

Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister were rested to the bench after their South American exploits during the break, and with no Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury, Conor Bradley returned to the starting XI.

Another pleasing sight was the name of Harvey Elliott restored to the matchday squad.

With a storm passing over the UK, the reds found themselves in choppy waters themselves for big parts of this game.

Kelleher was called into action on more than one occassion before Southampton, thinking they were peak Liverpool playing from the back, gave the ball to Dominik Szoboszlai to curl deliciously into the net with his weaker left foot.

With minutes remaining of the first half Robertson committed a foul seemingly outside the area. The referee pointed to the spot and due to the ambiguity the VAR decided not to intervene. It was harsh - a team away from home would have received a free kick for that split second decision.

Kelleher saved the spot kick but the rebound dribbled through his legs and the home side were level.

Liverpool didn't get going early enough in the second half and were undone by a fine move created by Tyler Dibling. The impressive Mateus Fernandes dispatching the ball past our keeper and giving Southampton a surprising lead.

But, in echoes of Klopp's title-winning season, Liverpool were on for yet another comeback.

Ryan Gravenberch played a delicious ball forward and Mo Salah's first touch was so sublime it completely took out the keeper and rolled into the net.

With less than ten minutes remaining an inexplicable handball from Saints, and up stepped Salah with a hop, skip and smash and off came the shirt - the muscular frame of the Egyptian King shimmering with raindrops.

Arne Slot has won 10 of his first 12 Premier League games. A feat performed by only three managers and more than that - the club now have an EIGHT point lead at the top of English football.

Man City travel to Anfield next week hoping to cut that down to five, the reds will be hoping to make it eleven.

Next up for the reds, a comparatively insignificant game against Real Madrid with Liverpool already well set for Champions League qualification. It will be hard for Slot to balance the priorities in the week ahead but this reds' side appear rejuvenated.

MOTM: Mo Salah

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 2-3 Liverpool