Edging closer to a 20th title: LFC 2-1 West Ham

Liverpool stretched their Premier League lead back to 13 points and moved within 6 points of a 20th English title with a late win over West Ham.

The Anfield crowd celebrated Mo Salah's new contract before the match, before the mood turned reflective as a minute's silence was held in advance of the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. A red and yellow 97 was held up in a Kop mosaic as the players and supporters held a minute's silence for those involved on those fateful events in April 1989.

On the pitch, Conor Bradley and Alisson Becker returned to the starting eleven, and Kostas Tsimikas started at left back.

The reds were bright in the early stages - Luis Diaz key to many of the reds brightest moments and it was little surprise that it was him and the Egyptian King involved in the opening goal of the game. Salah's delicious ball on a plate for the Colombian; the two players celebrating by sitting on the advertising hoarding at the Anfield Road end.

Liverpool were dominant in the first half but couldn't add a second blow and West Ham had chances of their own - Alisson pushing a Kudus shot onto the crossbar.

Second half was not exactly a red tide pushing towards The Kop. Bowen and Kudus once more gave Alisson work to do on his return from concussion.

Bradley and Tsimikas made way for Quansah and Robertson and it didn't help the reds. With four minutes remaining a calamity - van Dijk and Robertson both attempting to clear the same cross and the Scotsman ending up as the man with the own goal against his name.

Fortunately the red barrage then began in earnest and without Salah on the pitch (subbed before the equaliser) it was left to Virgil van Dijk to atone for his involvement in the error by heading in a Mac Allister cross.

Delight, relief - call it what you want. The victory confirms Liverpool's qualification for next season's Champions League - but it moves them significantly closer to what would be an extraordinary first season in charge for Arne Slot.

Depending on Ipswich's determination and performance next week - the reds could become Champions within the week.

If not, it will surely now be just a matter of time.

MOTM: Luis Diaz

HIGHLIGHTS: LFC 2-1 West Ham