Man City 0-2 Liverpool: LFC complete double over hapless City

Liverpool cemented their title credentials with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over the previous Premier League champions.

The reds made hay while the sun shone, capitalising on Arsenal's 1-0 defeat the day earlier to take an 11 point lead (albeit with having played a game more), over the Gunners.

It has been an exceptionally busy spell for the reds with rearranged games adding two extra midweek fixtures in recent weeks (both drawn) but Liverpool looked effortless at times as Arne Slot managed his first game at the Etihad.

This stadium has not been a great trip in recent years for the reds, but Slot, as he has done with so many things this season, is re-writing the rule book. A first double over Pep Guardiola's City by any Premier League team and all coming in the Dutchman's first season in the country.

The stats for this game would suggest that City had overwhelming possession and most attempts. Stats really don't tell the whole story.

Liverpool won this game in the first half, at a canter, and then decided they had done enough. The hard pressing wasn't there - there was no need against a City side so keen on counter attacks. The strategy appeared to be to let them have the ball and wait for either a) them to make a mistake or b) wait for them to waste a chance and give us it back.

Salah, the King of Egypt, outshone Marmoush with a goal and an assist, Szoboszlai - a goal and an assist too.

Liverpool's opener came from a Mac Allister corner, a training ground move that caught City out and Salah scored his 30th goal of the season. Such numbers from Mo! He is now level in third in Liverpool's all time goalscoring chart - just Roger Hunt and Ian Rush now above him.

Salah returned the favour moments later for Szoboszlai to sweep a left footed shot through the Man City defence and past Ederson.

The reds were a bit late coming out for the second half, they had probably dozed off. They could have stayed asleep all second half as Alisson didn't have a lot to do - little threat from a Man City team who despite the hundreds more millions spent in January look like a side on the decline.

The reds had a poor season following our last title victory, but Slot has expanded upon Klopp's work at Anfield. Liverpool were top at this stage last season before a disappointing end to the campaign - this time around the reds look just that bit more ruthless.

Home next for a vastly improving Newcastle United - another big performance required.

MOTM: Mo Salah, with a sublime Szoboszlai very narrowly behind him.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS of Man City 0-2 LFC