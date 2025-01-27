Reds maintain grip at the top of the league: LFC 4-1 Ipswich

Liverpool maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League, six points with a game in hand, after comfortably overcoming struggling Ipswich Town at Anfield.

The reds were dominant through vast swathes of the game and after Szoboszlai's exquisite placed opener from the edge of the box, they never looked in trouble of collecting all three points.

The Hungarian skipper had collected the pass from Konate who showed off his range of passing at times in this game, an ever improving aspect of the 25 year old's array of skills.

Salah added a second just after the half hour - scoring from a tight angle and just before the break Cody Gakpo effectively ended the game with a poached effort.

Gakpo added a fourth when he headed in from a Trent cross and that was the signal for substitutes, rest and recuperation.

The travelling Tractor Boys did get a goal in the 90th minute when the reds failed to correctly match their opponents height from a corner and Jacob Greaves headed in for a consolation.

Liverpool move on to 53 points and, I'm sure you will be pleased to hear, confirmed they will finish at least in the top half of this season's Premier League. Arne Slot will be hoping for much more than that.

MOTM: Cody Gakpo

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 4-1 Ipswich Town