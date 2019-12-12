Takumi Minamino linked with LFC pre-agreement for January

Liverpool have been heavily linked today with RB Salzburg winger, Takumi Minamino.

Red Bull's Sporting Director, Christoph Freund, made the announcement that the clubs were in talks over the players future.

The 24 year old Japanes player enjoyed two excellent performances against the reds in this season's Champions League group stage.

He has scored 63 times in his 192 appearances for Salzburg, since he joined them just before his 20th birthday in January 2015.

The reds are poised to activate a transfer release clause of £7.25M just before the 5th anniversary of his arrival with the Austrian Champions.

The talented winger made a brief entrance into his international career in 2015 but has solidified his role in the Japan national squad in the past two years. Adding 11 goals in 20 appearances since the beginning of 2018.

If the reds can get a deal done, and beat off expected competition from other clubs, then due to a UEFA rule change 18 months ago - he could be included in Liverpool's Champions League squad from the knockout stages onwards.