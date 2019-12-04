As it happened: LFC 5-2 Everton

Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield tonight in the 8:15pm kick off that will be streamed on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Everton are still looking for their first win at Anfield this century (their last victory at Anfield was in 1999). In fact it has been 10 years since Everton beat the reds in the league. Goodison Park in 2010.

This will be the first of two Merseyside derbies in the next month - Liverpool and Everton were drawn against each other in the FA Cup 3rd round which takes place at the beginning of January. However, certainly for Liverpool tonight is likely to see a more substantial team chosen.

Alisson misses out due to his handball redcard at the weekend, with Adrian coming in to deputise. Liverpool are also without Fabinho and Joel Matip - two important defensive figures in the side. Virgil van Dijk will have to overcome his disappointment at missing out on the ballon d'or in the week.

