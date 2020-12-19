As it happened: Crystal Palace 0-7 (SEVEN) LFC

Liverpool will be hoping to maintain their Christmas number one spot in Saturday's early kick off.
Having overtaken Spurs in the midweek clash, the reds will be hoping to build on this and aim for a first away league win for almost three months.
The reds have not enjoyed their travels away from home this season, with their leading position coming mainly due to the failure of many other teams to push hard enough.
Crystal Palace are unbeaten in December and have collected decent draws against Spurs last week and away at West Ham in midweek.
Christian Benteke misses out through suspension after receiving two yellow cards in midweek. For the reds, Joel Matip could be in contention for a return to the starting line up.
This is of course the reds final game before Christmas.
As it happened...
Liverpool have won every one of their last 6 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.
It has been 3 and a half years since Palace beat Liverpool - incidentally that was the last time Liverpool lost a Premier League game at Anfield. Since then the reds have gone 66 unbeaten home games in the Premier League.
The past three games at Selhurst Park have all been relatively tight affairs with a couple of 2-1 victories and a 2-0 win.
The reds won 4-0 against Palace at Anfield in one of the better games post-lockdown on the way to securing our 19th title.
Joel Matip returns to the starting XI. Minamino and Keita also come in to replace Salah and Curtis Jones who start on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Minamino, Mane, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, R. Williams, Phillips, N. Williams.
Nathaniel Clyne starts for the home side this afternoon.
Here's how Roy Hodgson's men will line up
If you missed it then there are now nine subs allowed to be named in Premier League games, meaning that both Adrian and Kelleher are amongst Liverpool's substitutes this afternoon.
However, the Premier League voted to stick with just the 3 allowed subs during a game.
Klopp has spoken out in support of using five subs. However, surprisingly he didn't make a single sub during the 2-1 win over Spurs in midweek.
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to BT Sport ahead of this afternoon's televised fixture.
"Both teams are in the same situation, playing Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday so it will be a tough ask. Palace are playing a similar system to Tottenham, they like to counter attack so we have to go again.
"Mo Salah is on the bench, they have all played a lot of games. He can come on and make a difference. We need all the boys.
Roy Hodgson pre-match:
'Liverpool find a way to come back every season starting from zero and get back up there.
'We've got a big task ahead but we know what we need to do to try and cause them problems.
Liverpool players make their way out of the car park at Selhurst Park and into the stadium.
Watch you don't trip on that concrete reds....!
3' Liverpool are ahead and it's Takumi Minamino who bangs in the first goal from inside the area.
Just 127 seconds into this game.
11' A cross goes all the way across the 6 yard box and a lovely little touch by Fabinho to push it out for a corner.
Schlupp was sniffing at that back post.
There's a huge amount of water on this Selhurst Park pitch and it's definitely affecting the speed of the ball on the surface.
It's exactly one year since Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool and he has now scored his first Premier League goal.
20' Palace getting back into this game now. They are getting a number of crosses into Zaha and Ayew now.
Hopefully Liverpool are not suffering from the curse of scoring too early.
24' Big chance there - Jordan Ayew probably should have shot but he plays a terrible pass behind Zaha.
36' It's there... SADIO MANE!! Firmino with the pass and Mane's power holds off the defenders and he smashes that into the corner.
2-0.
44' Looking very very good now.
Lovely ball by Robertson, it's a great first touch by Firmino and ... dink... into the net it goes.
3-0 to the reds. Away curse about to be lifted?
HT: Crystal Palace 0-3 Liverpool
Minamino, Mane and Firmino each with a goal in that first half. It's looking good for Liverpool's Christmas number one.
Back to it reds!
Surely there won't be another 'Crystanbul'.
52' JORDAN HENDERSON!!!!
Jurgen Klopp. likes that one. Alexander-Arnold with the knock back and Henderson smashes that into the far side of the goal.
4-0.
56' Close for Sadio Mane there. Ball just takes a deflection out for a corner.
57' Sadio Mane replaced by Mo Salah.
Sadio, understandably, not happy about being taken off. He was really in the mood today and getting back to some of his form.
Lot of games coming up after Christmas though.
63' James Tomkins replaces Kouyate.
69' Wonderful ball out from the back by Trent Alexander-Arnold and then Salah sends it over to Bobby Firmino who scores his third goal this week.
Liverpool looking very very good here.
5-0.
70' Jones comes on for Wijnaldum.
75' The final LFC change sees Roberto Firmino replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
81' Mo Salah makes it SIX!
Corner, Matip wins the header and Salah gets the second header into the net.
Scored in each of LFC's last five games.
84' What a goal by Salah. He gets it at the edge of the area and it's a beautiful corner into the top left hand corner.
SEVEN NIL!
Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
Wow! That's Liverpool's biggest ever away league win.
Remarkable result and not one you perhaps would have seen coming.
Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino look right back in form and Mo Salah enjoyed a brief cameo - December is one of his favourite times of year in terms of goalscoring.
Liverpool take a six point lead at the top of the Premier League and will be top of the league for Christmas.
Wish you all a very safe and happy Christmas.
Next match is after the festivities.
This kit has certainly grown on me in the past couple of hours!
