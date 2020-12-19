As it happened: Crystal Palace 0-7 (SEVEN) LFC

Liverpool will be hoping to maintain their Christmas number one spot in Saturday's early kick off.

Having overtaken Spurs in the midweek clash, the reds will be hoping to build on this and aim for a first away league win for almost three months.

The reds have not enjoyed their travels away from home this season, with their leading position coming mainly due to the failure of many other teams to push hard enough.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in December and have collected decent draws against Spurs last week and away at West Ham in midweek.

Christian Benteke misses out through suspension after receiving two yellow cards in midweek. For the reds, Joel Matip could be in contention for a return to the starting line up.

This is of course the reds final game before Christmas.

As it happened...