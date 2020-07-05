As it happened: LFC 2-0 Aston Villa

Liverpool return to Anfield for the first time since being crowned Premier League Champions.

And they face Aston Villa, the opponents in one of the pivotal games in Liverpool's campaign earlier in the season. Back in November the reds trailed 1-0 for most of the game at Villa Park before two goals in the final 8 minutes of the game turned the game around and gave the reds another big win in the march to the title.

Villa were also responsible for a heavy league cup defeat of the reds - whilst Liverpool's senior team were overseas in the World Club Cup.

After last week's title celebrations, the reds headed to Man City - already the toughest away game of the season - but after a decent start the reds failed to produce in front of goal and a few defensive errors allowed last years Champions to run out heavy winners.

Aston Villa - desperate to cling on to a place in the Premier League, whilst Liverpool's campaign is effectively over - with mere pride and determination still to play for. It should make for a decent challenge for Liverpool's players.

A win today for the reds would move them on to their third ever highest league points total - and there would still be five games left.

