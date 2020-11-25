LFC 0-2 Atalanta: As it happened at Anfield

Mo Salah starts for Liverpool tonight as the reds host Atalanta in the Champions League.

The reds are 5 points clear of both Ajax and Atalanta in the group with three games to go, so it has given Jurgen Klopp some breathing space to make some changes.

Neco and Rhys Williams start for the reds alongside summer Greek signing Kostas Tsimikas. Both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, goalscorers at the weekend, are named on the bench. Klopp with one eye firmly on an earLly Saturday Premier League kick off.

Atalanta's needs are more pressing - they desperately need a result in order to keep track of Ajax in the group who face Midtjylland tonight.

Follow the action with us here.

Liverpool: Alisson, N. Williams, R. Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Fabinho, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Robertson, Cain, Clarkson, Koumetio.

As it happened...