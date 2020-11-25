LFC 0-2 Atalanta: As it happened at Anfield

Champions League Group Stage Game 4
Wednesday 25 November 2020 - 8:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool0
2Atalanta
Tsimikas58'
60'⚽️ Iličić
Wijnaldum off, Fabinho on ↔️61'
Salah off, Firmino on ↔️61'
Origi off, Jota on ↔️61'
Tsimikas off, Robertson on ↔️61'
63'⚽️ Gosens
70'↔️ Iličić off, Zapata on
75'↔️ Gosens off, Mojica on
Matip off, Minamino on ↔️84'
85'↔️ Pessina off, Miranchuk on
89' de Roon
Mo Salah starts for Liverpool tonight as the reds host Atalanta in the Champions League.

The reds are 5 points clear of both Ajax and Atalanta in the group with three games to go, so it has given Jurgen Klopp some breathing space to make some changes.

Neco and Rhys Williams start for the reds alongside summer Greek signing Kostas Tsimikas.  Both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, goalscorers at the weekend, are named on the bench.  Klopp with one eye firmly on an earLly Saturday Premier League kick off.

Atalanta's needs are more pressing - they desperately need a result in order to keep track of Ajax in the group who face Midtjylland tonight.

Follow the action with us here.

Liverpool:  Alisson, N. Williams, R. Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Origi.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Fabinho, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Robertson, Cain, Clarkson, Koumetio.

As it happened...

19:56 UK
Atalanta side

Here's how our opponents line up tonight.

Gollini, Tolói, Romero, Djimsiti, Hateboer, de Roon, Pessina, Freuler, Gosens, Iličić, Gómez

Zapata is named on the bench for the Serie A side.

19:58 UK
Klopp on Maradona

In case you missed it, it was announced earlier that Diego Maradona has passed away aged 60.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the Argentinian earlier today.

“It’s like, I’m 53 years old and it feels like my entire life, he was part of it. When I was very, very young – maybe eight or nine, 10 years old – I saw him for the first time and he was 16 or 17.

“In any video, juggling the ball, from that moment on he was the player for me.

“It’s like, from an international point of view there’s Pele, Maradona, Messi, if you want – one Brazilian and two Argentinians. I saw his documentary not too long ago; Diego was a sensational guy, Maradona had some struggles, let me say it like this. I will miss both.”

19:59 UK
Milner captaining the reds tonight...

20:01 UK
KICK OFF

Underway at Anfield after a brief period of silence for Diego Maradona.

20:06 UK

4' Sloppy pass from Salah allows Ilicic with a chance to get a shot away.  He puts it wide.

Tsimikas concedes a free kick in the middle of the pitch.

20:11 UK
Chance!

10' Atalanta have provided the most attacking threat so far.

Gosens with a very powerful shot that is stopped by Alisson.

They follow up with a couple of corners but the reds clear.

20:26 UK
0-0

24' Midway through the first half and it remains goalless.

Atalanta stroking it round nicely, they've had the main chances in this game.

Liverpool's midfield are beginning to sit back a little bit in order to protect the defence and there's been very little from our front three.

At the moment it looks like LFC's best chance is going to be some form of counter attack.

20:34 UK

Klopp might have to utilise some of those on the bench tonight.

20:47 UK
A Liverpool shot

43' 26 seconds.  Mo Salah drills a shot narrowly over from the edge of the area.

That's the reds first shot of note in this match.

20:48 UK
HALF TIME

Liverpool 0-0 Atalanta

Probably not a bad half time result for the reds.  Atalanta with the majority of the chances and play, but it's goalless at the break.

21:03 UK
Second half

Back underway.

Lots of half time exercise for Diogo Jota but no changes at the restart.

21:07 UK

49' From some distance Papu Gomez has a dipping shot that Alisson squats down low to collect.

21:11 UK
Warm ups

53' Firmino, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all warming up on the touchline.

21:19 UK
Goal

61' Liverpool have had 4 subs waiting on the sidelines for a few minutes.

A bit too late.

Goal for Atalanta as Illicic pokes in a cross from Gomez.

21:21 UK
LFC Subs

FOUR CHANGES.

Robertson, Fabinho, Firmino, Jota all on.

Tsimikas, Wijnaldum, Salah and Origi off.

21:23 UK
Goal

64' And that's two for Atalanta.

Hateboer heads a cross back in to the centre and Gosens is completely unmarked to poke the ball in.

Mountain to climb for the reds now.  Did those changes come a little too late?

21:29 UK
Atalanta sub

70' Duvan Zapata is on.  He replaces Illicic.

21:34 UK
Atalanta sub

76' Both goalscorers off now.

Robin Gosens replaced by Johan Mojica.

21:35 UK

Changes didn't quite work out tonight.

No shots on target yet registered by Liverpool.

21:43 UK
Final LFC sub

85' Minamino replaces Matip.  Fabinho moves back to partner Rhys Williams.

21:47 UK
Yellow card

89' Marten de Roon booked for a foul.

Almost approaching the end now.

21:52 UK
FULL TIME

Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta

The group has been made a little bit interesting.

Ajax and Atalanta move to 2 points behind the reds.  Two games left.

Ajax at Anfield next midweek.

Liverpool were poor today, and the substitutes arrived just after conceding the first goal.

21:58 UK
