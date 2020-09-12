As it happened: LFC 4-3 Leeds

Premier League Champions Liverpool host Championship winners Leeds United in our opening game of the new campaign.

Liverpool's summer transfer activity has been limited. Title winning Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana have left the club, whilst backup left back Kostas Tsimikas has so signed.

With the title wait of 30 years now over, it will be down to Jurgen Klopp to try the demanding challenge of defending a title - although he looks upon it very much as attacking a new title campaign.

For Leeds this has been an extraordinary long wait to get back into the top flight and under Bielsa they will be determined to show from day one that they fully deserve their place back in England's premier division.

A big season ahead, renewed determination from Liverpool's competitors. Can the reds get off to a perfect start in imperfect circumstances of a continuing empty Anfield?

As it happened...