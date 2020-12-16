As it happened: LFC 2-1 Spurs

Liverpool will be looking for a return to winning ways back at Anfield, after two 1-1 draws in last week's away games.
League leaders Spurs with manager Jose Mourinho will be looking to end Liverpool's astonishing home record in the Premier League which now stretches to 65 unbeaten games.
The fans in attendance are also set to pay tribute to former manager Gerard Houllier who sadly passed away earlier this week.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have formed an impressive attacking unit this season to keep the North London club level with the reds on points, but with a better goal difference.
Mourinho made light of Liverpool's significant injury concerns, but Joel Matip and Naby Keita are both expected to be close to a return to action.
Tonight's victor will take a healthy three point lead at the top of the table into the busy Christmas period.
As it happened...
There will be a number of banners and flags in the ground tonight from the era of Gerard Houllier.
It's a Premier League debut for Rhys Williams against the league leaders. Joel Matip has not recovered from his back spasm.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R. Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, N. Williams.
Klopp spoke in his programme notes for tonight's game:
“This is the first match we play since our club sadly lost one of its great managers. Gerard Houllier passed away on Sunday and our thoughts are with his family and many friends at this sad time. The reaction from the global football family in the last couple of days tells you everything you need to know about the regard in which he was held.
“As I know very well, managing this football club is an unbelievable honour and the aim is always to deliver trophies and joy to our amazing supporters.
“I have been told Gerard had said he really enjoyed seeing how this team, the present-day Liverpool, has played in the last few seasons. All I can say is that we hope that we can continue to do his legacy proud. We know that we can never guarantee success but we can guarantee that we will do everything that we possibly can to achieve it.”
On Spurs, it was not lost on Klopp that the 'prize' for tonight is sitting at the top of the table.
“I hope tonight can be the sort of game we all think it can be. Two fantastic, historical rivals – both of whom have outstanding players representing them in this moment – full of confidence, adventure and belief. The personalities in the Tottenham camp means they arrive as the ultimate competitors I would say. I don’t know, but I can imagine they relish this chance. But again: they have to play us. This LFC. A team and squad of players who see a mountain and immediately think about reaching its summit.
“Tonight is a wonderful opportunity and I cannot wait.
Ben Davies and Giovanni Lo Celso come back into the team.
Gareth Bales is still out of the squad through illness.
Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.
Subs: Reguilon, Winks, Hart, Rodon, Alli, Lucas Moura, Ndombele.
Anfield the only stadium in the Premier League this midweek to feature supporters.
Jordan Henderson claps the fans at The Kop end.
Let's do this redmen!
Spurs won the toss and asked Liverpool to kick towards The Kop first half.
A tactic more often than not utilised by Jose Mourinho.
10' Bit of a hack on Wijnaldum by Sissoko. Gini loses his shoe in the process.
It's a huge way out though.
There's definitely more bite in Mourinho's Spurs team than under Pochettino.
12' Turned out to be a good free kick and Firmino gets the header - powers it into the ground but it doesn't quite have enough power and Lloris gets down to save.
'Allez Allez Allez'pic.twitter.com/6MtqQdRQQc— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) December 16, 2020
20' Liverpool with the majority of possession but Spurs look a lot tougher defensively.
There was a moment of note before when Eric Dier controlled the ball in the penalty area with his arm. Nothing given.
21' Robertson with a great run, great pass and Mo Salah hits it straight at Lloris.
Should have done better there Mo. Well done Robbo.
26' Another sweeping move from the reds and Salah's shot takes a wicked deflection off, I think it was Eric Dier, and over Hugo Lloris.
1-0 and a deserved lead for Liverpool.
33' Has Son scored - looks like he could be offside.
34' Goal stands - VAR had a little look and Spurs score with their first opportunity.
Decent finish in what was effectively a one on one between Son and Alisson.
41' Sadio works himself a chance from a decent position but his effort isn't up to the usual high standard.
He seems a bit disappointed there. He's on a little bit of a goal drought is our Sadio.
HT: Liverpool 1-1 Spurs
High intensity first half from LFC. Spurs resolutely defensive but Liverpool did make the breakthrough. Quick counter attack led to Son equalising.
Plenty of managerial tweaks in this second half likely.
And it's almost a quick goal for Spurs.
Bergwijn holding off Trent Alexander-Arnold and his shot squirms wide.
48' Nasty challenge by Lo Celso on Robertson.
Yellow card.
52' Been a lot more lively from Spurs this half. Maybe Liverpool can get them on the counter attack this time?
54' Firmino darts past Hojbjerg who responds by trying to pull his shirt off his back.
Yellow card for the Spurs midfielder.
58' Lucas Moura replaces Giovanni Lo Celso.
64' Spurs find themselves in again. It's a one on one.
But Bergwijn hits the post and its cleared for a corner.
Liverpool have gone backwards in this half, or Spurs have improved hugely.
67' Firmino chance is deflected but not in a good way and it rolls straight to Lloris.
70' Ball fed through to Salah who is bearing down on goal but that was a poor effort from the Egyptian.
Drags it and it's an easier save than it should have been.
Great spin by Mane and his shot crunches back off the bar.
76' Steven Bergwijn replaced by Reguilon.
87' Still not had a Liverpool sub but Dele Alli replaces Son for their final change.
90+1' Firmino with a brilliant header to make it 2-1. He is overjoyed!
Liverpool 2-1 Spurs
The reds take a 3 point lead at the top of the Premier League thanks to that sensation Firmino header from an Andy Robertson corner.
A fine win. Klopp is delighted. Mourinho looks unhappy.
Mourinho: 'At the final whistle I told Jurgen the best team lost and if I behaved like him on the touchline I would be sent off.'pic.twitter.com/cfWqdWozcJ— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) December 16, 2020