As it happened: LFC 2-1 Spurs

Liverpool will be looking for a return to winning ways back at Anfield, after two 1-1 draws in last week's away games.

League leaders Spurs with manager Jose Mourinho will be looking to end Liverpool's astonishing home record in the Premier League which now stretches to 65 unbeaten games.

The fans in attendance are also set to pay tribute to former manager Gerard Houllier who sadly passed away earlier this week.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min have formed an impressive attacking unit this season to keep the North London club level with the reds on points, but with a better goal difference.

Mourinho made light of Liverpool's significant injury concerns, but Joel Matip and Naby Keita are both expected to be close to a return to action.

Tonight's victor will take a healthy three point lead at the top of the table into the busy Christmas period.

