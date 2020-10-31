As it happened: LFC 2-1 West Ham

Liverpool welcome West Ham to Anfield this evening for a Halloween fixture - hopefully involving more treats than tricks.

West Ham have started the season in reasonable form and are currently unbeaten against all the teams in the top half of the Premier League table.

They beat 3rd placed Wolves 4-0 and 5th placed Leicester 3-0. A stunning fightback saw them draw 3-3 with Spurs and they also took a point away from their game against Manchester City.

The reds recent record against the Hammers is good, but with mounting defensive problems further changes are expected. Fabinho joined Virgil van Dijk on the treatment table, although clearly he isn't expected to be out for anything like the length of time the Dutchman will be.

At stake for the reds is, at least for a brief period, a potential return to the top of the Premier League.

As it happened...