As it happened: Wolves 1-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to Molineux in the last Premier League game of midweek, looking to reach 67 points.

Victory would be the reds' 22nd win from 23 games this season and move the club closer to a mid-winter Champions League qualification.

The reds need 10 more victories from 16 games to be guaranteed the title, although that number is likely to slip - Man City have already dropped points in a third of their games this campaign.

Liverpool were narrow victors at home against Wolves in the post Christmas period.

Fabinho made a return to the matchday squad at the weekend, but it may still be too soon for him to be considered fit enough for a starting place.

The reds have a weekend trip to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup which will no doubt give the manager an opportunity to rest some of his first team following tonight's clash.

