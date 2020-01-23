As it happened: Wolves 1-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to Molineux in the last Premier League game of midweek, looking to reach 67 points.
Victory would be the reds' 22nd win from 23 games this season and move the club closer to a mid-winter Champions League qualification.
The reds need 10 more victories from 16 games to be guaranteed the title, although that number is likely to slip - Man City have already dropped points in a third of their games this campaign.
Liverpool were narrow victors at home against Wolves in the post Christmas period.
Fabinho made a return to the matchday squad at the weekend, but it may still be too soon for him to be considered fit enough for a starting place.
The reds have a weekend trip to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup which will no doubt give the manager an opportunity to rest some of his first team following tonight's clash.
As it happened...
Tonight is a potentially tricky fixture for the reds.
Wolves, alongside Man City have been this season's second hardest team to beat. Wolves have been beaten just 5 times (once by us). Their 10 draws is also the second highest in the league (behind Arsenal on 12).
Liverpool fans will have seen plenty of the talented Portugese-heavy side - they have beaten Man City both home and away during this campaign.
And with all the stuttering from the teams above them they are in serious contention to sensationally capture a Champions League place.
A win for them tonight moves them within three points of Chelsea in the battle for fourth.
Danger.
The reds currently sit on 64 points. 13 points ahead of Man City but with two games in hand.
City's maximum points target is now 93 points, so a maximum 30 points would guarantee the reds the title (48 points still to play for).
Liverpool are unbeaten in a year and their 10 month performance is even better. 30 victories and 1 draw in the last 31 games (91/93 points).
Can the red machine march on tonight?
Team news about to drop...
The reds keep the starting line up from the wins over both Spurs and Man Utd.
Adam Lallana is out with a virus.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Origi, Matip, Jones, Williams.
They welcome back Diogo Jota, but only for a place on the bench.
Rui Patricio, Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker, Doherty, Neves, Jonny, Moutinho, Neto, Jiménez, Traore
Ruddy, Boly, Kilman, Jota, Giles, Ashley-Seal, Gibbs-White
The Reds have arrived
Here we go
8' Henderson heads in a Trent Alexander Arnold corner.
Perfection.
21' Fairly end to end this game.
You get the sense the game is getting stretched. Salah the most involved of the Liverpool forwards.
Looks like Mane has pulled up....
33' Minamino on for Mane.
38' Decent move across the pitch.
Raul Jimenez drills that wide though.
Wolves definitely in this.
46' Great chance there for the reds.
Salah does all the work but should have released Minamino.
Liverpool lead against tough opposition.
Only negative is Mane going off with a knock.
Back to it
Straight into it and Salah forces a save.
Liverpool straight out the blocks.
51' Andy Robertson caught out of position.
There's space down the right and Jimenez heads in from the cross.
1-1
58' Robbo getting roasted by Traore on our left side.
He collects a booking for a foul outside the area.
70' Salah drills wide.
Should he have passed to the Ox?
Fabinho comes on for Oxlade-Chamberlain.
81' He got through but denied by the feet of the keeper.
Big chance.
84' Of course its a Bobby Firmino goal.
Great ball by Henderson.
Bobby smashes that one in.
85' Origi for Salah.
An EXCELLENT 3 points.
There can be no doubt now.
Liverpool are winning the title.
AND WITH A GAME IN HAND!
It continues to be an incredible, incredible season.
And Klopp thinks we can get better!
Klopp: 'So much to improve for us'...
Wow!