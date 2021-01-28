Fabinho out as reds take on Spurs

Liverpool take on Spurs tonight in a game that is all about maintaining top four - a disappointing turn around for both clubs. Their battle for the League lead was a fixture only six weeks ago.

The reds won that night - a night that Mourinho insisted his Spurs side deserved to win(?!) - but can Liverpool get their first Premier League win of the year tonight?

Klopp's side have seen a disappointing drop of in form with two defeats and three draws in their last five games - a total of 12 points dropped from 15 available.

And they have suffered a further blow tonight with the news that the midfielder filling in at defence, Fabinho, is out with a muscle injury.

Jordan Henderson partners Joel Matip at the back, whilst James Milner retains his place in midfield.

The usual front three are returned to their normal line up.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Matip, Robertson, Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, R. Williams, Phillips.

The home team, who are (let's face it), always after revenge on Liverpool for some recent result have a strong line up including their on-fire goalscoring due of Kane and Son.

Lloris, Rodon, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Aurier, Ndombele, Son, Kane, Bergwijn

Hart, Bale, Vinicius, Alderweireld, Sánchez, Winks, Sissoko, Moura, Lamela