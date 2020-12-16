Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham – The Champions return to the top

Liverpool opened up a three point gap at the top of the Premier League after beating Jose Mourinho's side at Anfield.

In a characteristic defensive approach from Jose, Liverpool sealed the three points thanks to a rocket header in the final minute from Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the only fans allowed at Premier League games this week.

With the reds injury concerns continuing, 19 year old Rhys Williams was given his Premier League debut, up against Harry Kane and Heung Min Son. Joel Matip not making the matchday squad due to problems with his back.

The pre-match was filled with a moment of applause in honour of former manager Gerard Houllier amongst the 2,000 supporters inside the stadium.

As it happened: LFC 2-1 Spurs

Liverpool were lively in the early stages - a Firmino header into the ground stopped by Lloris who was defending The Kop goal in the first half.

There was more excellent work by Andy Robertson down the left, he fed Mo Salah who failed to get sufficient power on his shot. This was much improved from the reds than the game against Fulham.

The excellent Curtis Jones wormed his way into the area before setting up Mo Salah who's shot meant that Dier and Alderweireld both went for the ball - there was a deflection and it looped over Lloris for 1-0.

A Mane overhead kick followed and Lloris quickly unloaded and the Spurs counter-attack, their first chance, saw Son with a one on one with Alisson and the Korean dispatched his chance. A surprisingly quick VAR check then occurred but the goal was given much to Klopp's surprise.

1-1.

Spurs started the second half with a little more intensity and Alisson helped them out with a couple of poor clearances in succession. Then Jose's side had a couple of quick chances that could have put them ahead. Bergwijn hitting the post moments before Harry Kane got a header from a corner all wrong.

As the game wore down and Spurs made their substitutions they had their men behind the ball. Determined to hold out for the draw.

But it's a dangerous strategy against the Champions and Andy Robertson's 90th minute corner was met with the head of Roberto Firmino to seal a big three points and put Liverpool to the summit of the league.

It's been a difficult few months injury-wise for the reds but with a third of the season gone, they have hauled themselves to the top of the division.

At full time Mourinho told Klopp that 'the best team lost'. Klopp simply smiled back in bemusement.

Next up, a trip to Crystal Palace.