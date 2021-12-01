Match recap: Everton 1-4 LFC

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park for the first Merseyside derby since the full return of supporters since the pandemic.

Despite the reds impressive form over recent years, there have now been four consecutive draws in League games at Goodison Park and last season's 2-2 was marred by the serious injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk that ended his season. Thiago too suffered an injury early into his Liverpool career.

Everton's huge spending of recent years has not translated to improved results - and Rafa Benitez becomes the first manager to manage both sides in a derby for over 125 years.

Rafa's side haven't been helped to injuries to their key men up front, but the reds have had midfield injury concerns of their own.

It's all set up to be a fiery encounter at Goodison Park, which we hope they finally managed to sell all their tickets for.

