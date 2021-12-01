Match recap: Everton 1-4 LFC

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park for the first Merseyside derby since the full return of supporters since the pandemic.
Despite the reds impressive form over recent years, there have now been four consecutive draws in League games at Goodison Park and last season's 2-2 was marred by the serious injury sustained by Virgil van Dijk that ended his season. Thiago too suffered an injury early into his Liverpool career.
Everton's huge spending of recent years has not translated to improved results - and Rafa Benitez becomes the first manager to manage both sides in a derby for over 125 years.
Rafa's side haven't been helped to injuries to their key men up front, but the reds have had midfield injury concerns of their own.
It's all set up to be a fiery encounter at Goodison Park, which we hope they finally managed to sell all their tickets for.
As it happened...
Jurgen Klopp was obviously asked about the injuries in this game last season - van Dijk's season ended and Thiago out for a number of weeks.
"We are still an emotional team and we need to use the emotion on the right way - and that's the plan for tomorrow, absolutely."
Everton's boss Benitez is in a tricky period after a decent start to the season. They are now winless in their last 7 in the Premier League. The reds enjoyed two successive 4-0 Premier League victories over Arsenal and Southampton.
The news filtered through yesterday about the death of Ray Kennedy at the age of 70.
A legend in the dominant 1970's Liverpool side, Ray had suffered with Parkinsons for a long period of his post football years.
The reds posted this video to their social media account as a tribute to the former red.
Matip back in for Konate.
Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson (c), Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Origi, Minamino, N. Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Morton.
Pickford, Keane, Godfrey, Coleman (c), Digne, Allan, Gray, Townsend, Doucoure, Richarlison, Rondon
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin
A sign of the instability at Everton that this is Klopp's sixth different opposing manager he has faced.
Martinez, Koeman, Allardyce, Silva, Ancelotti and now Rafa Benitez.
The teams enter the field from different entrances because, well, small ground.
Underway at Goodison Park.
Let's go.
35 seconds in and Seamus Coleman is arguing with Jordan Pickford after he failed to come and collect a ball.
2' From the corner, free header, and Matip heads it wide.
3' Liverpool rip Everton apart again, cross across the face, Salah launches his boot into the air but it's just over.
Great start from the reds.
8' Reaction save from Pickford after Salah sent in a quick shot from a cross. Had a lot of spin on that but Pickford got down low enough to stop it.
10' Pacy move from Liverpool, cross to the edge of the box. Henderson has acres of time there, nobody on him, slotted into the corner.
15' Ball comes to Trent and he sends in a stinger. Pickford beats that one away.
Very high energy start from the reds.
16' Andros Townsend goes into the book for a dive at the edge of the area.
20' Oh so so easy.
Thiago dinks it to Henderson, he lays it forward and Mo Salah curls it past Pickford.
2-0. Simple.
26' Everton fans getting desperate. A Liverpool attack so another ball is thrown on to the pitch by the Everton fans.
Thiago launches it into the stand before hitting the actual match ball towards the goal.
31' Allan goes into the book. Tackle on Diogo Jota. Looked like he had both feet off the ground.
34' Andros Townsend whacks Robbo in the face. The game is stopped whilst they try to stop his nose bleeding.
38' A lifeline for the home team. Ball fed through and Matip isn't anywhere near that.
Sticks in a shot and it's gone through Alisson's legs.
39' Thiago picks up a booking. Has that Everton goal got under the reds skins?
40' Lucas Digne with a late challenge on Jordan Henderson. Booked.
A bit of needle now in this game. 2-1.
44' Demarai Gray becomes the second Everton player to be booked for diving at the edge of the area.
45+1' Another good move from the reds. Trent gives Salah the ball - he feeds Henderson on the touchline.
Cross comes in and it's a lovely leaping header from Sadio Mane. It's cleared.
Into three minutes of added time for this half.
Everton 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool dominant for the majority of that half and were 2-0 up mid way through.
Everton get one back which gives them hope for the second half.
A lot of yellow cards in that half - most of them for the Evertonians.
We're back underway. What twists will this game take in the final 45.
No changes in personnel at half time.
49' Fast attack from the reds. Trent is eating up the yards. Passes to Sadio Mane who dwells on it too long and it's a a blocked shot in the end.
Needed to be quicker with his shooting.
52' Demarai Gray whips one into the danger zone and Matip is required to head that over his own bar.
That was an opportunity.
53' Salah attempts a speculative effort from about 20 yards out. It's off target to the relief of Jordan Pickford.
55' Van Dijk fancies a free kick from 25 yards. He hits the wall.
Eventually comes back for a Thiago volley but he's not helped by Virgil getting in his way.
57' Great defending from Matip to deny Demarai Gray getting into the area.
And now Rondon plays a diagonal pass to the feet of Richarlison. The Brazilian gets his shot all wrong - skies it.
59' Salamon Rondon replaced by Antony Gordon for the home team.
63' That's the third bit of diving in this game.
But this time Antony Gordon cons the referee and wins a free kick and a booking against Andy Robertson. They have a free kick and it goes behind for a corner but Liverpool can break away....
3-1!!!
64' Mo Salah goes past Seamus Coleman and he squeezes the lightest touches of passes past Jordan Pickford's small outstretched arms and it's 3-1.
A red flare is on the pitch and Mo Salah stands next to it celebrating.
70' Liverpool have had plenty of corners today, this one from Robertson is met by Diogo Jota's head but he puts it over.
Tonight he's scored the 500th and 501st goals of Klopp's Liverpool reign.
73' Fabien Delph replaces Andros Townsend.
75' Our first change of the night. Thiago goes off to be replaced by James Milner.
77' Everton fan in the Gwladys Street carted off by police. Everton fans throwing missiles on to the pitch and at the police.
78' JOTA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What a hit. Milner, diagonal ball to Robertson, short pass to Jota who spins past Allan and fires from a tight angle past Pickford.
The exodus of Everton fans continues. Thousands are leaving the stadium now.
Liverpool have scored four goals in their third consecutive league game.
And it's the first time we've scored so many at Goodison since 1990, the night of that infamous 4-4.
82' Henderson off and Oxlade-Chamberlain on. Great performance from the captain.
Just before that Seamus Coleman got away with a handball inside his own area.
'Salah scoring,
All around us,
Kopites singing, having fun
Tis the season, of love and understanding,
Merry Christmas, Everton.'
85' Demarai Gray replaced by Cenk Tosun.
88' Looks like the last one.
Jota replaced by Minamino. Another goal added to his ever growing collection.
Everton 1-4 Liverpool
It's Liverpool's biggest win at Goodison Park for 35 years.
The reds light years ahead of their opponents and the top three are pulling away from the rest of the league.
Henderson and Salah the two standout performers, but the whole team played well. Goals are reigning in for Liverpool this season.
Liverpool with a big win, Chelsea and City both get 2-1 wins away from home.
Top three starting to disappear over the horizon.