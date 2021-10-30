LFC 2-2 Brighton: As it happened at Anfield

The reds return to Anfield for the first time in four weeks hoping to translate their excellent away form to their home stadium.
Liverpool have won both their away league games by 5-0, at Watford and Man Utd respectively, since their draw with Man City at Anfield at the start of October.
Naby Keita, who was stretchered off at Old Trafford, has been declared fit enough to start today's game. Curtis Jones replaces James Milner who was injured at Man Utd, whilst Sadio Mane is back in the starting line up for the first time in 3 games.
Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season in this 10th game of the season. The reds are currently unbeaten in the last 23 competitive fixtures.
Follow the action with us here for a rare 3pm Saturday afternoon kick off.
As it happened...
Compared with the previous game against United we have Sadio Mane back in for Jota, and Curtis Jones replaces James Milner.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konaté, Robertson, Keïta, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Adrián, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Morton
Adam Lallana named in the starting line up for the away team.
Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Moder, March, Trossard
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, Roberts, MacAllister, Groß, Locadia, Maupay, Sarmiento
Brighton got their first league win at Anfield for almost 40 years back in February this year when the reds were engulfed in a miserable empty stadium period at Anfield.
Steven Alzate's goal in the second half the difference in the game and giving Man City a 7 point lead, and a game in hand, that effectively ended Liverpool's title chances.
The season before in which the reds won the league this match was on a knife edge after Alisson was sent off. Lewis Dunk getting a goal back to make it 2-1 and give 10 man LFC a scary final few minutes of the game.
If Liverpool avoid defeat today then they will match the 24 match unbeaten run from January until May 1989, a run that famously ended with that Arsenal goal by Michael Thomas.
Goals and tight defences have symbolised the reds season so far and a goal difference of +21 is their best after 9 league games since the days of Barnes, Beardsley and Aldridge in 1987-88.
Alisson Becker is aiming for his 50th Premier League clean sheet today. He is currently on 49 from 108 appearances.
We are underway at Anfield.
1' Liverpool attacking the Kop after Brighton won the toss.
3' Alisson called into action early on to deny Solly March.
4' Captain Jordan Henderson gets the reds away with yet another early goal in the game. Van Dijk finds Mo Salah who plays in Henderson who drills it into the top corner.
11' Jakub Moder drags a shot wide. At the other end, Mo Salah has found himself more space but his cross beats everyone's heads in the box.
15' Bissouma earns himself some space and a fingertip save from Alisson is required. He's a good player.
Brighton are definitely in this.
Liverpool get the ball up the other end, Salah finds Firmino, but that is not a good shot at all from the Brazilian.
17' Keita down. Perhaps not as match fit as suspected. Oxlade-Chamberlain being readied.
19' Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Naby Keita.
24' Konate releases Oxlade-Chamberlain who plays a wonderful cross in. Sadio Mane leaps and heads that into the net.
Great finish. 2-0.
28' Trossard plays out to Cucurella - good cross but Mwepo can't get his header on target.
33' VAR rules out a Sadio Mane goal. He closed down Sanchez quickly but it bounced off his hand from point blank distance.
36' Curtis Jones plays a heavy pass back to Alisson.
The Liverpool keeper just launches that into the crowd. Best decision.
39' Wonderful sweeping move by Liverpool. Trent plays one with the outside of his boot forward to Salah, who performs the same trick for a cross.
The keeper manages to get to that one though.
41' Brighton grab one back. It looked like Alisson was expecting the cross but Mwepu took the shot. The Liverpool keeper appeared to lose track of that in the sunshine.
Brighton are back in it!
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Great start from Liverpool. Henderson with a goal inside 5 minutes. Ox replaces Keita and provides an assist for Mane. Another Mane goal disallowed for handball before Mwepu scores from a shot that caught Alisson out.
Big second half coming up.
We are back underway at Anfield. Liverpool protecting what is now a slender one goal lead.
It's a competitive fixture.
48' Salah thinks he's made it 3-1 but the flag goes up. VAR checks and yes, its offside.
Another one ruled out for the reds.
49' Liverpool keeper gets lucky there. Adam Lallana goes for the shot but Alisson is expecting it to head to the far corner.
He saves with his shins!
52' Good start to the second half from Brighton who look full of energy, and despite the scoreline, confidence.
They have a few men up front to use as an outlet.
Oxlade-Chamberlain chasing shadows a little bit here. The reds definitely need another goal to settle some nerves.
59' Liverpool corner lands at the edge of the area.
Oxlade-Chamberlain's volley is not going to trouble the keeper.
60' Bissouma off and replaced by MacAllister. He's had a good game, but still working his way back to fitness.
64' This is a scrappy one now. Some frustration amongst the Anfield crowd.
Brighton looking the most likely to get a goal in the past 10 or so minutes.
Not much options off the bench either for the reds with 5 of our 8 first team midfielders now at various stages of injury.
And there it is.
65' Big sweeping pass from the keeper. Ball then fed to Leandro Trossard who shows lots of composure from 8 yards out to lash it past Alisson.
Liverpool need to do something to win this game now.
71' Liverpool free kick in a dangerous area but Trent puts his shot over the crossbar.
73' Trossard thinks he's scored his second and the winner but it's offside.
Too easy to get through this Liverpool midfield.
77' Adam Lallana goes off to warm applause from the stadium.
Pascal Gross on.
78' Firmino replaced by Jota.
Should have happened about 15 minutes ago. Not been a great day for Bobby.
87' Last throw of the dice.
Minamino on for Curtis Jones. The reds midfielder has been poor today.
90+2' Shane Duffy gets a yellow. Minamino received one within a minute of coming on.
Scruffy end.
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton
The reds were 2-0 up but allowed Brighton back into it.
Keita going off early in the first half didn't help. Oxlade-Chamberlain good for the assist but not much energy or invention for the rest of the game.
Liverpool with a third draw at home, all against top six teams.
Disappointing, but they do make it 24 games unbeaten equalling a record from 1989. Three points off the top.
The reds host Atletico Madrid in midweek.
It's not a must win game for the reds, thankfully given the injury concerns in the Liverpool midfield.
Could well see a youngster thrown in unless there are some rapid recoveries.
Thanks for joining us. Liverpool are now unbeaten in 24 games and are second in the Premier League table.