LFC 2-2 Brighton: As it happened at Anfield

The reds return to Anfield for the first time in four weeks hoping to translate their excellent away form to their home stadium.

Liverpool have won both their away league games by 5-0, at Watford and Man Utd respectively, since their draw with Man City at Anfield at the start of October.

Naby Keita, who was stretchered off at Old Trafford, has been declared fit enough to start today's game. Curtis Jones replaces James Milner who was injured at Man Utd, whilst Sadio Mane is back in the starting line up for the first time in 3 games.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season in this 10th game of the season. The reds are currently unbeaten in the last 23 competitive fixtures.

for a rare 3pm Saturday afternoon kick off.

