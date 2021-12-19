Match Recap: Spurs 2-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to face new manager Antonio Conte for Spurs.

Spurs have been out of action over the last couple of weeks due to a combination of covid positive tests and contacts, resulting in them missing some rounds of the Premier League as well as their Europa Conference League.

They should at the least be match fresh - Liverpool meanwhile have been hard at it with two games a week - the most recent a Thursday night victory over Newcastle at Anfield.

The reds have confirmed covid+ problems of their own - Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho all missed the Thursday game after returning a positive lateral flow test in the morning.

With both Man City and Chelsea in action today, it will be crucial for the reds to continue with their excellent results over the past month.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...