Liverpool 4-0 Wolves – Reds back on song as fans return to Anfield

Liverpool demolished Wolves at Anfield as around 2,000 supporters returned to the stadium for the first time since March.

Mo Salah scored a first half goal before the power of the Kop helped the reds run out comprehensive winners. There was a Wolves penalty overturned by VAR (!?!) and three second half Kop goals from Wijnaldum, Matip and a Mane/own goal to seal the victory.

There was good news too on the injury front with Trent and Keita returning to the matchday squad and even the sight of Virgil van Dijk in the crowd a positive sign for the distant future.

All in all, a pretty good night at the office for Liverpool who ended this week in a much much better mood than the previous one.

Players returning

Liverpool beat Ajax in the week to secure Champions League group victory with a game to spare and approached this game with Keita and Alexander-Arnold back in training and named on today's bench.

The performance of Caoihmin Kelleher gave Klopp food for thought as Alisson remains out due to a slight injury and he ended up getting another clean sheet. Debut Champions League and Premier League performances both ending with zero collected balls out of your own net. Perfect!

Diogo Jota was named on the bench against his former club with Firmino back in - the only change to the starting XI from Wednesday night.

In the end Liverpool made it 65 unbeaten league games at Anfield - an incredible stat, featuring 31 wins and 1 draw in the last 32 games.

Mo Salah scored the first of the night. Jordan Henderson's ball forward was chested down by Conor Coady but Salah sneaked in to snatch it and score.

As it happened - Recap: LFC 4-0 Wolves

Conor Coady tried to make amends by winning a penalty towards the end of the half. The referee gave it but replays showed that Sadio Mane hadn't touched him and the Wolves captain had dived. The ref was summoned to the monitor after which he overruled himself and play continued.

In the second half, buoyed by the supporters, Liverpool improved further and after a long run the length of the pitch Gini Wijnaldum was deciding between which opponent to pass to. The fans behind the goal must have swayed his decision as he curled it into the top corner.

He celebrated and pointed at the watching Virgil van Dijk in the stands.

From a corner, Salah whipped in a cross inch perfect that Joel Matip headed in for his first goal in 18 months. He seemed ecstatic as he gestured to the fans just feet away.

And shortly after coming on the pitch, Trent Alexander-Arnold provided a fine cross that Salah and Mane both had a chance with. Mane connected before it hit Semedo on the way into the goal.

YNWA rang out once more. 'Champions' rang out again. And after hugging his players Klopp fist pumped the Kop for the first time in a long time.

Fans are back, more players are back and Liverpool are level at the top of the league with Spurs who are due at Anfield later this month.