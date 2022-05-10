Villa 1-2 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool travel to Steven Gerrard's Villa with the former LFC captain in no mood to help the reds stay in the title race.

Man City took advantage of the reds draw against Spurs when they continued their winning streak - beating Newcastle 5-0 to extend the gap at the top to three points.

The reds already needed City to drop points in their final few games, but they know need them to drop a minimum of three.

More importantly the reds must get immediately back to winning ways, and all this with the FA Cup Final looming on the horizon in just four days time.

Roberto Firmino is expected to return to the LFC squad after missing six games with a foot injury.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...