As it happened: LFC 0-0 Chelsea (11-10 pens)

Cup final day.

10 years and 1 day since the reds last won a record 8th League Cup we are back at Wembley hoping to make it a new recor of 9.

The reds win that day over Cardiff, under manager Kenny Dalglish, marked a turnaround after a grim period under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson.

Liverpool have reached two domestic cup final since. Chelsea in the FA Cup later that year, followed by Man City in the League Cup final in 2016. Both games saw the reds leave empty handed.

But after Jurgen Klopp captured the European Cup, Super Cup, World Club Cup and finally the elusive Premier League, he will want to add to his existing one domestic cup win - earned with Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Chelsea, currently engulfed in something of an ownership storm due to Russian Roman Abramovich, are set to go full strength for this fixture. Klopp however is insisting that his League Cup keeper, Kelleher, will come in to the picture to replace Alisson Becker. The young keeper has featured in all but one of the games on the route to Wembley so far.

The reds are also expected to be without Roberto Firmino, however Diogo Jota could be involved in some part and is likely to start on the bench.

