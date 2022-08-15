Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: As it happened

Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace in their first home game of the season.
The reds were disappointing in their game away at Fulham but did at the least salvage a point.
Further injuries sustained will not have helped the reds but they will be hoping they can receive a boost from Anfield to kick start their season.
Palace lost their opening game so they too will have plenty of motivation to take advantage of Liverpool's slow start.
As it happened...
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Keita, Henderson, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Van den Berg.
Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Eze, Doucoure, Zaha, Ayew
Subs: Milivojevic, Johnstone, Hughes, Olise, Édouard, Mateta, Ebiowei, Plange, Richards
Teams on the pitch.
Underway.
Come on red men.
1' Early chance for captain Milner. Skied over.
9' Great chance for Nunez but volleyed over.
23’ Great move with Elliott, Trent and Salah.
But Mo pulls it wide.
33' Nat Phillips plays Zaha onside and its a cool finish to make it 0-1 against the run of play.
A great chance just before half time but a fraction too slow from Nunez.
Liverpool one nil down. Phillips caught out more than once.
Goals required.
49' Liverpool appeared to have a strong claim for a penalty for handball. Not given.
58' Nunez sent off. Head butt. Daft
Wow. Some hit from Luis Diaz as 10 man Liverpool equalise!
World class goal.
86' Good chance for Mo there. Just wide.
10 man LFC working very hard.
It ends 1-1.
Under the circumstances they did well to collect a point after that red card.
But they weren't clinical enough first half.