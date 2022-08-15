Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: As it happened

Premier League
Monday 15 August 2022 - 8:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool1
1Palace
33'⚽️ Zaha
Núñez57'
⚽️ Diaz62'
Robertson off, Tsimikas on ↔️63'
Phillips off, Gomez on ↔️63'
Milner off, Henderson on ↔️63'
69' Ward
Elliott off, Carvalho on ↔️80'
Tsimikas90'
Carvalho90'
Liverpool entertain Crystal Palace in their first home game of the season.

The reds were disappointing in their game away at Fulham but did at the least salvage a point.

Further injuries sustained will not have helped the reds but they will be hoping they can receive a boost from Anfield to kick start their season.

Palace lost their opening game so they too will have plenty of motivation to take advantage of Liverpool's slow start.

As it happened...

19:06 UK
Nat Phillips starts - Nunez starts

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Keita, Henderson, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Van den Berg.

19:22 UK
Palace team

Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Guéhi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Eze, Doucoure, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Milivojevic, Johnstone, Hughes, Olise, Édouard, Mateta, Ebiowei, Plange, Richards

19:57 UK

Teams on the pitch.

20:01 UK
KICK OFF

Underway.

Come on red men.

20:02 UK

1' Early chance for captain Milner. Skied over.

20:09 UK

9' Great chance for Nunez but volleyed over.

20:24 UK
Chance

23’ Great move with Elliott, Trent and Salah.

But Mo pulls it wide.

20:34 UK
Goal

33' Nat Phillips plays Zaha onside and its a cool finish to make it 0-1 against the run of play.

20:51 UK
HALF TIME

A great chance just before half time but a fraction too slow from Nunez.

Liverpool one nil down. Phillips caught out more than once.

21:04 UK
SECOND HALF

Goals required.

21:09 UK

49' Liverpool appeared to have a strong claim for a penalty for handball. Not given.

21:17 UK
RED CARD

58' Nunez sent off. Head butt. Daft

21:21 UK
GOAL!

Wow. Some hit from Luis Diaz as 10 man Liverpool equalise!

World class goal.

21:46 UK

86' Good chance for Mo there. Just wide.

10 man LFC working very hard.

21:56 UK
FULL TIME

It ends 1-1.

Under the circumstances they did well to collect a point after that red card.

But they weren't clinical enough first half.



