As it happened: LFC 3-1 Norwich

Liverpool welcome Norwich to Anfield after two tricky, but ultimately successful, away trips in the past week.

The reds beat Burnley 1-0 last weekend before travelling to the Italian Champions to inflict a late 2-0 victory. Two tough games met with two important wins.

Now it is the return of Norwich City to Anfield - the team the reds faced on the opening day of this season.

The reds have a great record against the Canaries, although our away record has been a little cleaner than scorelines at Anfield. Norwich have scored on each of their last 3 visits to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is likely to reshuffle the pack once more. The reds do have a rearranged midweek game against Leeds to contend with before they can switch focus on next weekend's League Cup Final.

Follow the action with us here.

As it happened...