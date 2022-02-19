As it happened: LFC 3-1 Norwich

Liverpool welcome Norwich to Anfield after two tricky, but ultimately successful, away trips in the past week.
The reds beat Burnley 1-0 last weekend before travelling to the Italian Champions to inflict a late 2-0 victory. Two tough games met with two important wins.
Now it is the return of Norwich City to Anfield - the team the reds faced on the opening day of this season.
The reds have a great record against the Canaries, although our away record has been a little cleaner than scorelines at Anfield. Norwich have scored on each of their last 3 visits to Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp is likely to reshuffle the pack once more. The reds do have a rearranged midweek game against Leeds to contend with before they can switch focus on next weekend's League Cup Final.
Follow the action with us here.
As it happened...
Norwich may have had some hopes of escaping potential relegation until Newcastle's new owners got out the oil money in the January transfer window.
Newcastle's nine points in three games has left Norwich with a five point deficit to get out of the relegation zone.
It isn't looking good for the Canaries.
A monster seven changes for Liverpool for today's game.
Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas play in defence. Luis Diaz stars alongside Mane and Salah.
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Diaz, Salah.
Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Minamino, Robertson, Origi, Elliott.
Ozan Kabak, who was somewhat involved in even helping Liverpool make this season's Champions League competition, is on the bench for Norwich.
Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, McLean, Normann, Pukki, Rashica, Sargent
Subs: McGovern, Kabak, Byram, Zimmerman, Dowell, Giannoulis, Lees-Melou, Placheta, Rowe
About to get underway.
We are underway at Anfield.
Let's do this, reds.
1' Alisson has to tip behind after a chance from Max Aarons! Strong confident start from the away team!
3' Ball in the net for the away team but it's miles offside. Liverpool's high line does its job.
5' Salah cross and Tsimikas really should do better. Looks like he might have slipped as he blazes his chance over the crossbar.
17' Salah flicks one over - Angus Gunn has to get a hand to that but he doesn't clear.
Ball comes out to Luis Diaz who takes on a defender and unleashes a shot that goes over the bar.
18' Mane with a shot from the edge of the box.
Norwich defender Grant Hanley gets a bit of his foot on it to zap the speed from the shot and Angus Gunn gets down to save that one.
19' He's at it again. Salah's pace and trickery - he's waltzed past two people there - shoots and earns a corner.
From the corner Salah heads goalbound and its headed off the line!
26' Oxlade-Chamberlain fires over from just outside the box. Was riding a sliding tackle just as he connected with the ball.
It's been an entertaining start to this game. Norwich have not come to defend which is probably a wise strategy.
37' Liverpool still awaiting that opening.
Now Diaz provides the creator for Tsimikas to take a shot that Gunn stops.
38' Virgil van Dijk puts the ball in the net but he is flagged offside.
39' Brandon Williams booked after fouling Luis Diaz.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
For most of that half that did not look like a 0-0.
That will give the opposition a lot of heart though. Plenty of chances, for both teams to be fair, but it's a stalemate so far.
46' Liverpool kicking towards the Kop in this second half.
48' Oh dear. Rashica shot takes a horrible deflection off Joel Matip and it sails into the net.
That's a big big goal for Norwich and a crushing blow for Liverpool who must now up the tempo and finishing quality.
55' Salah works a chance in the box, slides it out to Henderson but he drills it at a Norwich defender.
59' Salah curler goes wide of the goal.
Think Thiago and Divock Origi coming on.
61' Liverpool bring on Thiago and Origi for Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.
64' It's SADIO MANE!!!
An overhead kick. WOW! Henderson cross to the edge of the area, Tsimikas heads it across and Mane overhead kicks it past Gunn.
1-1.
WOW WOW WOW
66' MO SALAH makes it an AFCON double for Liverpool.
Alisson finds Salah who goes past the keeper and beats a couple of people on the line too!
150 GOALS FOR LIVERPOOL for Mo Salah.
Genius!
150 GOALS!
ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY.
ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY. In just 233 games.
Fewest games to reach 150 goals for @LFC:-— Ged Rea (@ged0407) February 19, 2022
226 Roger Hunt
233 MO SALAH
242 Gordon Hodgson
249 Ian Rush
261 Robbie Fowler
280 Michael Owen
80' And that's all three forwards on the scoresheet.
A debut goal for Luis Diaz at Liverpool FC.
Lovely ball from Henderson and he clips the finish over the keeper. Great goal - a slide forhis celebration and he is off and running.
86' Rashica replaced by youngster Jonathan Rowe.
Rashica's goal makes him the first Kosovan to score in the Premier League.
89' Luis Diaz replaced by Minamino.
Big hug from Klopp as he applauds the crowd.
Liverpool 3-1 Norwich City
Great comeback from the reds.
Overhead kick from Sadio, two minutes later Mo Salah's 150th goal and then still time for a debut goal from Luis Diaz.
A wonderful three points at Anfield!
Man City about to kick off, but for now at least, all the same number of games played and Liverpool have succesfully cut the gap.
8 wins in all competitions for Liverpool now. On a great run.
Here is the Egyptian King post-match:
It feels great, we struggled in the beginning but played good football in the first half, we started the second half and conceded a goal so the game became tough - but it is a great result and of course I am happy to score my 150th goal.
"I am always proud to score for this club, the most important thing is the win.
Liverpool welcome Leeds in midweek. Another crucial three points up for grabs.
This game was postponed from Boxing Day when Leeds had a covid/injury postponement granted by the Premier League.
We look forward to your company.