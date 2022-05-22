As it happened: LFC 3-1 Wolves

Liverpool host Wolves in the final Premier League game of the season.

It is also the first return to Anfield after the reds ended a 16 year wait to win the FA Cup. In doing so, the reds became the only team to win both domestic trophies in the same season twice.

The reds have already been assured a trophy parade on May 29th and still have time to add to their trophy count for the season.

Klopp's side have been remarkable in 2022 and have cut down a 14 point gap to Man City down to just one point going into the final game. Obviously advantage is with City to regain the title, but hope springs eternal and we do still have 90 minutes of football to be played.

After today the reds will have six days to focus on the Champions League final in Paris next Saturday evening.

Mo Salah is one goal ahead of Heung Min Son for the Golden Boot and Alisson Becker is level with Ederson on 20 clean sheets in the race for the Golden Glove.

What a season it has been - here's how the final day of the season unfolded.



As it happened...