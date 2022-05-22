As it happened: LFC 3-1 Wolves

Liverpool host Wolves in the final Premier League game of the season.
It is also the first return to Anfield after the reds ended a 16 year wait to win the FA Cup. In doing so, the reds became the only team to win both domestic trophies in the same season twice.
The reds have already been assured a trophy parade on May 29th and still have time to add to their trophy count for the season.
Klopp's side have been remarkable in 2022 and have cut down a 14 point gap to Man City down to just one point going into the final game. Obviously advantage is with City to regain the title, but hope springs eternal and we do still have 90 minutes of football to be played.
After today the reds will have six days to focus on the Champions League final in Paris next Saturday evening.
Mo Salah is one goal ahead of Heung Min Son for the Golden Boot and Alisson Becker is level with Ederson on 20 clean sheets in the race for the Golden Glove.
What a season it has been - here's how the final day of the season unfolded.
As it happened...
It's strange for so much to still hang on matchday 38.
TITLE: City just need a win but it's still to play for.
TOP FOUR: Spurs have a two point advantage but Arsenal will be praying to overtake their North London neighbours.
EUROPA LEAGUE: Man Utd and West Ham fighting over sixth place.
RELEGATION: Either Burnley or Leeds will be relegated today. Both of them have expressed unhappiness with what they perceive to be financial fair play rule bending by Everton.
AWARDS: The Premier League Golden Boot and Golden Glove is still to be decided.
Team news incoming...
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Jota, Diaz, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott.
Both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are on the bench but still no Fabinho in the match day squad.
Not the best planning for the upcoming Champions League final.
????⚫️ Our opponents line up like this.
Sá, Boly, Coady, Toti, Aït-Nouri, Neves, Otto, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Neto, Jiménez
Subs: Ruddy, Marçal, Hee-Chan, Chiquinho, Silva, Mosquera, Trincão, Podence, Hoever
The fans are ready! ????— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
Will it be ???? or ???? ribbons on the Premier League title? ???? pic.twitter.com/jvMwAE8Z58
Anfield feels more like a send-off for Paris and the CL Final than a push for the title. But it might end up as both… pic.twitter.com/ryErrB59jB— Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) May 22, 2022
WE ARE UNDERWAY.
The final game of the season.
3' Poor start from the reds. Goal kick bounces over the head of Konate and it's passed across to Pedro Neto who smashes it in.
5' Great cross by Luis Diaz and Matip gets a header on it. Not enough direction and it squirms wide.
Good chance though.
10' Ball threaded through to Luis Diaz and he's one on one.
The keeper comes out quickly though and Diaz can't convert.
11' Robertson finds Luis Diaz down the left, he sends a ball across the face of the goal... but there's nobody there.
14' Liverpool corner and Joel Matip again on the end of a chance. He heads it into the ground and Sa clears.
Wolves launching the ball upfield every time they get it - and why not - it's how they scored.
18' Another ball over the top. Another cross across the face of goal but Dendoncker puts it wide.
22' Goalscorer Pedro Neto picked up a knock. Hwang Hee-Chan on to replace him.
24' SADIO MANE with the equaliser. Thiago with a delicious backheel that wiped out the Wolves defence. Sadio Mane slots it.
1-1!
28' Liverpool rocking now. Lots of shots. Trent smashes one into Boly and he goes straight down and then Robertson puts it over the bar.
Anfield rocking.
Aston Villa are leading Man City 1-0.
39' News of that Villa goal filtered through to Anfield and seconds later Hwang has a one on one with Alisson.
The big keepers saves but this is a very nervous and anxious situation now.
45' Wolves keeper is down and receiving treatment.
At least four minutes of stoppage time but the game hasn't restarted yet.
HT: 1-1.
Just before the break Thiago walked off and down the tunnel with a likely injury.
Not great news.
Better news is that it's half time at the Emptihad and it's Man City 0-1 Aston Villa.
James Milner warming up at the break without a bib.
Suspect he's coming on for Thiago.
A huge half time rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.
45' We're back underway. Milner replaces Thiago. And John Ruddy replaces Jose Sa for Wolves.
46' Joel Matip booked for a foul on Hwang.
50' Jota feeds Mane who finishes very well. The flag goes up a good 10 seconds after the goal but it was the correct decision.
1-1 still.
53' Liverpool have a shout for a penalty on Mane and at the very least a corner.
Mancunian Anthony Taylor awards a goal kick.
58' Mo Salah replaces Diogo Jota.
Just before that Luis Diaz absolutely smashes a ball at Conor Coady and the Wolves captain needed a moment to compose himself.
61' A sad looking Thiago now on the bench.
Confirmation that he has a hamstring injury. He won't be playing in the Champions League final.
Burnley look like they are heading for relegation.
62' 30 minutes left for the reds to get at least a goal.
Coutinho has scored for Aston Villa. They are 2-0 up.
Liverpool need to win this game.
70' Keita replaced by Firmino.
City 1-2 Villa. Gundogan scores.
City 2-2 Villa.
City 3-2 up now.
82' Ait-Nouri with a tame shot that is saved by Alisson.
83' Liverpool finally make the breakthrough.
Mo Salah with goal number 23. But City are also winning.
2-1 the reds.
89' ROBERTSON. Firmino and him play a one two.
FT: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
Liverpool end the season on 92 points but sadly Man City came from two goals behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and end the season on 93 points.
Liverpool took 50 out of the last 54 points available. That's how good they were in the second half of the season.
All the while adding two domestic cups and reaching the European Cup Final.
Incredible. Disappointment but they pushed City all the way in the league and unlike City, the reds season isn't yet over.
Club captain Jordan Henderson.
"Very proud of the boys and what we have done. We did all we could ask for today, but unfortunately not enough.
"I was always confident we would find the goal we needed and we did."