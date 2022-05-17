Southampton 1-2 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool travel to St Mary's Stadium for their final away league game of the season.

It is only just over 72 hours since the reds were parading around Wembley after 120 epic minutes of football, and a penalty shootout, that secured the club's 8th FA Cup - further cementing their place as England's most decorated football club.

Southampton, obviously not playing Liverpool as expected last weekend, had a nice weekend off.

Liverpool must win to keep alive the faint hope of snatching a title on the last day but the Wembley exploits have already put pay to any involvement of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

And Klopp is expected to be forced into a number of changes after the trip to Wembley. This game couldn't be played on Wednesday night due to the Europa League Final TV exclusivity tomorrow.

We'll endeavour to keep you updated with all the match action here.

