Southampton 1-2 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool travel to St Mary's Stadium for their final away league game of the season.
It is only just over 72 hours since the reds were parading around Wembley after 120 epic minutes of football, and a penalty shootout, that secured the club's 8th FA Cup - further cementing their place as England's most decorated football club.
Southampton, obviously not playing Liverpool as expected last weekend, had a nice weekend off.
Liverpool must win to keep alive the faint hope of snatching a title on the last day but the Wembley exploits have already put pay to any involvement of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.
And Klopp is expected to be forced into a number of changes after the trip to Wembley. This game couldn't be played on Wednesday night due to the Europa League Final TV exclusivity tomorrow.
We'll endeavour to keep you updated with all the match action here.
As it happened...
The games are catching up with the Liverpool squad and only Alisson Becker and Ibrahima Konate survive from the starting line up at Wembley.
That's right. Nine changes!
Roberto Firmino comes back into the starting XI. Harvey Elliott and Minamino perhaps amongst the lesser seen faces in the Premier League this season.
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Jota, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diaz, Robertson, Origi, Williams.
McCarthy, Lyanco, Stephens, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Tella, Diallo, Redmond, Broja, Elyounoussi
Subs: Caballero, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, Long, Adams
Here we go then.
Southampton look well drilled.
Two banks of four.
And they are lively in attack.
13' Long ball up and Redmond runs down the wing , shoots and it deflects off Milner into the net.
19' Firmino heads in off the free kick but the flag goes up.
27' Minamino absolutely smashes it!
Tight angle half volley. Equaliser!
40' A surprisingly good game. Got the feel of a cup tie.
Firmino desperate to score. Almost trying too hard. Elliott also bright and adventurous.
1-1.
There is work to do.
Joe Gomez injured just before the break .
Jordan Henderson on at half time.
56' Great football by the reds but Elliott slams into the side netting.
65' It's Origi time.
He replaces Elliott.
67' Corner.
And I still can't work it out but I think it's Matip header!!!!
2-1!
Closing stages.
Two minutes to go.
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
GREAT RESULT!
We were hit by internet connection issues (thanks to an electrical storm) but Liverpool have sensationally kept a quadruple dream alive.
Longer than any other team.
And although still unlikely the reds win tonight means Man City have to win their final game to win the league. There will be no guard of honour pre kick-off from Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.
A terrific performance from Liverpool's squad tonight.