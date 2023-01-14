As it happened: Brighton 3-0 LFC

The reds go in search of their first victory of the new calendar year against an improving Brighton side.
Liverpool purchased Cody Gakpo on the opening day of the transfer window but Klopp insinuated that this would be the only bit of business the reds would do this month.
The midfield has been a constant source of criticism this season and the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago have all been guilty of putting in some way below par performances.
There are serious concerns that a place in the top four is beginning to look like a stretch, coming just months after the reds nearly 'won everything' in a hard working 2021/22 season.
Darwin Nunez is a doubt for todays game after having missed training this week, although James Milner is back available. Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all remain out from the front line.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Brighton managed a 3-3 draw at Anfield in September with Leandro Trossard scoring a hat-trick - just the third opposition player to score a hat-trick at Anfield in the Premier League years.
Trossard is not expected to feature today after a falling out with his manager, but they have plenty of other threats.
Brighton start the day a point behind the reds and can push Liverpool further down the league if they win. They have beaten Chelsea 4-1 at home, and Man United 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Team news incoming....
CONFIRMED LFC TEAM
Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Darwin Nunez who is unavailable. Milner and Jones return to the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Doak.
No Leandro Trossard today - he fell out with his manager after being left out of the cup squad in midweek.
Sanchez, Dunk, Colwill, Groß, Estupiñán, March, MacAllister, Lallana, Mitoma, Caicedo, Ferguson
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Webster, van Hecke, Veltman, Gilmour, Undav, Sarmiento, Welbeck
Man City have thrown away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at Old Trafford against Man United.
It moves United up to 3rd, 10 points ahead of Liverpool although they have got a game in hand. Big opportunity for Arsenal to go 8 points clear at the top if they beat Spurs.
Both teams have scored in each of their last five games, and both teams have conceded in each of their last five games.
A nice record available for Salah today - who is playing his 300th game for an English club (his first 19 were with Chelsea).
He could become Liverpool's highest ever away goalscorer in the Premier League if he scores. He's currently tied on 55 away league goals with Michael Owen.
World cup winner Alexis McAllister has been showing off his medal to the home crowd.
The teams line up and we're about to kick off.
We are underway at the AMEX stadium.
7' Brighton seeing more of the ball in the opening stages with a free kick and two corners. A bit pedestrian so far from the reds.
8' Brighton Solly March tries to put it in the corner - beats Alisson and Trent manages to lift it over the bar.
From the corner Alexis McAllister heads it and Alisson claims.
Wake up reds!
10' More good defending required from Trent after Konate gets his movement all wrong and a ball threaded across the defence.
18' Silly yellow card for Lewis Dunk for dragging Gakpo down in Liverpool's half!
18' And now on for Matip for dragging down Mitoma. He has been a threat to Liverpool so far in this game.
26' Konate throws his arms up in the air in frustration at the midfield. He decides to pass to Fabinho who does turn and run and feeds Salah. But the Egyptian hits a right footed shot high and wide.
27' Sanchez can't collect the ball and it's a bit of a goalmouth scramble. Salah gets it back to Trent but there are too many touches, no one prepared to pull the trigger, and it eventually goes out for a goal kick.
29' Colwill with a great through ball - Mitoma is on to it and his shot, with the outside of his right boot, squirms wide of the Liverpool goal.
31' Henderson booked for a challenge on Caicedo. It wasn't a yellow card challenge but the Brighton player did get his boots stuck in the turf and he's down getting treatment.
For Brighton.
Alisson fouled Solly March.
Hang on, VAR check.
March was offside - lucky for Liverpool.
Brighton 0-0 Liverpool
Absolute miracle that Brighton aren't ahead. Unless we see radical change second half then they will get their goal in the next 45 minutes.
Liverpool have been atrocious. Thiago, Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain prime candidates in our mind to be replaced at the break.
No changes for Liverpool at half time, astonishingly.
And there it is.
47' Misplaced pass from Matip. Mitoma passes it across for Solly March to score.
Brighton take a deserved lead.
52' Solly March again. Superb strike across Alisson. This game looks done.
Imagine watching that first half and not making any half time substitutions.
55' Great ball by Trent Alexander-Arnold - absolutely awful header from Oxlade-Chamberlain. Should have been a goal back.
Should have been done 20 minutes ago.
67' Doak, Keita, Elliott and Gomez on. Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Fabinho and Matip off.
Veltman and Welbeck on for Brighton. Lallana and Ferguson replaced.
78' Liverpool much improved now. Trent with a great cross that Gakpo can't quite force in.
81' From a throw in, Welbeck lifts it over Gomez and then pokes home.
3-0.
87' Konate goes on a marauding run into the Brighton half.
Loses the ball - Brighton down the other end with a one man advantage and fortunately Alisson saves from Welbeck's weak effort.
Daft.
All over
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool
The reds were atrocious. There's been some contenders for worse performance of the season but they were totally outclassed today and had no fight in them until some signs in the last 20 minutes.
Thoroughly deserved defeat and the reds now face a battle to finish in the top six.
Just one season after nearly winning everything. Incredible fall in form.
Not the result or performance we wanted, but perhaps one many of us expected.
The reds games do not get easier. An FA Cup replay away at Wolves before Chelsea visit Anfield next Saturday lunchtime.
Here's how the league table depressingly looks.