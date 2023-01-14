As it happened: Brighton 3-0 LFC

The reds go in search of their first victory of the new calendar year against an improving Brighton side.

Liverpool purchased Cody Gakpo on the opening day of the transfer window but Klopp insinuated that this would be the only bit of business the reds would do this month.

The midfield has been a constant source of criticism this season and the likes of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago have all been guilty of putting in some way below par performances.

There are serious concerns that a place in the top four is beginning to look like a stretch, coming just months after the reds nearly 'won everything' in a hard working 2021/22 season.

Darwin Nunez is a doubt for todays game after having missed training this week, although James Milner is back available. Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all remain out from the front line.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...