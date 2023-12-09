Crystal Palace 1-2 LFC: Recap as reds go top

The reds are away once more this week, and this time it's the early Saturday morning kick off for the reds.
Liverpool failed to beat Crystal Palace last season - a 0-0 draw away and a 1-1 draw at home. They were tricky opponents for the 2022/23 campaign.
Jurgen Klopp is continuing to nurse an accumulation of injuries for LFC - all coming at the wrong time with a very hectic pre-Christmas schedule.
This is how the action unfolded.
As it happened...
The (only) advantage of the early kick off means that Liverpool do have the chance to take an early lead at the top of the Premier League with a victory.
They start the day 2 points behind leaders Arsenal.
Alisson Becker is deemed ready to play for the reds. Jarrel Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas are in the reds defence at the expense of Gomez and Konate.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, McConnell, Bradley.
Roy Hodgson's side line up like this.
Johnstone, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Richards, Ayew, Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp, Édouard
Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Ozoh, Ahamada, Riedewald, Olise, Mateta, França
Underway at Selhurst Park.
Referee today is Andy Madley.
10' A good period of play sees Liverpool stroke it around the edge of the area.
Salah finds Tsimikas but he is closed down as he is about to send in the final cross.
12' Liverpool have the man advantage but Salah sends in the cross and the keeper collects.
Looks like Nunez may have stretched offside there anyway.
Fact alert.
Sam Johnstone, Crystal Palace's keeper, is the only goalkeeper for the England national side to have never conceded a goal. Granted he's only played four times but four clean sheets.
Hopefully no clean sheet today - but he does look commanding in that Palace goal.
27' Terrific chance there for Palace. Sweeping move.
Edouard lashes it at Alisson who somehow saves it with two attempts.
Incredible goalkeeping.
29' Andy Madley awards Palace a penalty after a clumsy challenge from van Dijk.
However, Liverpool furious as Endo appeared to have been fouled seconds earlier.
Foul on Endo. Penalty not given after referee checks VAR monitor.
Took a hell of a long time that.
Free kick Liverpool.
44' No shots on target yet for the reds. But we do have a corner.
44' Tsimikas corner went out before it even got to the penalty area.
Poor.
HT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool
Not a great one so far. Not a surprise either though.
Need something a bit special.
Back underway.
Joe Gomez replaces Wataru Endo. Trent goes into midfield.
Edouard replaced by Mateta for Crystal Palace at the break.
57' Quansah concedes a penalty - play had continued but VAR sent the ref to the monitor.
Mateta scores the penalty.
Changes for Liverpool - Konate replaces Quansah. Gakpo on for Gravenberch.
68' Jefferson Lerma who has just collected a yellow card is subbed off.
On comes the very dangerous Michael Olise.
72' No extra-ordinary Liverpool chance in this game yet.
It's been very flat. Very below standard.
However, credit to Palace who have defended very well and taken advantage of their penalty.
A last throw of the dice.
74' Nunez and Szoboszlai both head off. Not great games from either. On comes Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.
75' A second yellow card for Jordan Ayew for an unnecessary foul. Palace down to ten men.
78' Mo Salah strokes home. That's his 200th Liverpool goal, and his 150th Premier League goal.
Liverpool are level. 1-1.
#200 for #salah pic.twitter.com/BQHMYpFUud— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) December 9, 2023
Liverpool legend. Egyptian King. ???? pic.twitter.com/ztyA7JQxTd— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2023
86' Palace keeper Sam Johnstone can't continue. On comes Remi Matthews for his debut.
Expecting plenty of added time here.
90+1' Harvey Elliott collects the ball at the edge of the area, and curls it in!!!
2-1 to the reds!!
What a comeback.
90+4' but ruled out for offside.
Fractional that one.
FT: Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool
The reds were terrible for most of that game, but they just do not know when they were beaten.
Palace awarded a penalty to put them ahead and then Ayew sent off for two yellow cards. The reds made quick work of it with yet another comeback.
That's now 18 points won from losing positions this season.
Liverpool are top of the Premier League.
and enjoy the rest of the weekend's football.
A good start to the weekend, and the month, from the mighty reds.