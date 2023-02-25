As it happened: Palace 0-0 LFC

Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park hoping to extinguish memories of the dismantling by Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

It's a rare Saturday night kick off for the reds, and it will be a late one back to Merseyside for the travelling fans.

The reds have won their past two league games 2-0 against Everton and Newcastle and need to continue collecting maximum points if they want to have any chance of breaking into the top four.

Both the Newcastle game and Real Madrid game were symbolised by fast starts from the reds who got themselves two goals up within 15 minutes.

A similar fast start will be welcomed, alongside a much more resolute defensive performance.

Joe Gomez, who had something of a horror show on Tuesday night, could make way for Joel Matip in defence. Ibrahima Konate returned to training this week but this game could come too soon for him.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...