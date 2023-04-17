Leeds 1-6 LFC: Four reds grabs goals as Trent shines

Liverpool travel to relegation threatened Leeds United in tonight's Monday night football in what will likely be a lively atmosphere at Elland Road.
The reds are winless in their last five games, with three defeats followed last week by two draws away at Chelsea and at home to Arsenal.
Klopp's side have been especially poor away from home, but it was Leeds who are the only team to have beaten the reds at Anfield this season in the Premier League. It gives the Yorkshire side the unique opportunity, despite their position in the league, to be the first side this season to complete a double over the reds.
Thiago Alcantara could be back in the starting XI and Luis Diaz is expected to be involved in the matchday squad. Alisson and Konate both missed some training sessions last week so could be doubtful.
Here's how it unfolded.
As it happened...
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven visits at Elland Road and won this fixture 3-0 last season.
The reds are one goal short of reaching 200 goals scored against Leeds United in the clubs history.
James Milner professional career started here in his home town - he played 54 times for Leeds between 2002 and 2004.
Here's how the table looks ahead of kick off.
It is not a pretty sight.
Liverpool need to win both of their games in hand just to draw level on points with... Aston Villa!
A little bit different from last season.
No changes to the starting XI that faced Arsenal last weekend.
But Luis Diaz is on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.
Here's how the home side look. Rodrigo making his first start since January. He replaces Patrick Bamford who isn't even on the bench.
Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, Kristensen, Aaronson, Roja, Harrison, Sinisterra, McKennie, Rodrigo
Subs: Robles, Ayling, Cooper, Forshaw, Wöber, Greenwood, Summerville, Gnotno, Rutter
Liverpool have not won away against any Premier League team lower than 6th in the Premier League.
And they haven't scored a single goal away against any of the teams in the bottom half.
Shocking statistics.
Klopp: 'Training week was good, full of quality, but we have to bring it on to the pitch.'
On Luis Diaz return to the squad: 'It's all going in the right direction. He's not at 100%. The thing he needs now is minutes - we will see if we can give him that.'
Teams are out on the pitch.
We are underway at Elland Road.
Surely, SURELY, this has to be a win.
Prior to kick off both captains brought out flowers arranged in the number 97.
Trent Alexander-Arnold playing that inverted full back role again that he did early on against Arsenal.
Nice touch ahead of kick off. ❤️pic.twitter.com/2XG41XkCZF— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 17, 2023
7' Curtis Jones concedes a free kick 30 yards out. Leeds free kick - defence goes to sleep - free header for Rodrigo but Alisson saves.
15' First decent attack by the reds. Salah finds Henderson who crosses first time. Gakpo's header is too low to trouble the goal and Jota fires into the side netting.
22' Sinisterra racing towards goal but Konate just does enough there to put him off.
Liverpool, after their 8 days without games, don't look full of energy so far.
35' Liverpool's first shot on target is a goal. Trent Alexander Arnold collects, 1-2 with Salah and then slides it across for Gakpo to poke in.
Trent had the ball hit at his arm in the build up but VAR says the goal stands.
39' MO SALAH makes it 2-0. Leeds have fallen apart here.
Jota nips into win the ball back - a nothing pass really to Salah but wow does he unlease a great shot at the near post.
41' Fabinho with the obligatory foul. And booking.
A fine fine finish from the Egyptian.pic.twitter.com/PKyTkw76Ds— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 17, 2023
HT: Leeds 0-2 Liverpool
The reds were slow, steady and let's say patient for 35 minutes. Two goals in three minutes have put the reds in firm control here.
Element of fortune for the first as the ball rebounded off Trent's arm and Gakpo puts it away - but no mistaking the quality of Mo Salah's finish.
Back to it.
More of the same please reds.
47' Liverpool concede within two minutes of the second half.
Sloppy from Konate with two Leeds players closing him down. Sinisterra takes the ball off him and slots it past Alisson.
THE DROUGHT IS OVER!
52' DIOGO JOTA scores for the first time in... well a very long time.
Curtis Jones with the through ball and Jota gets to the ball milliseconds before Meslier and it's in the back of the net.
Brave. 3-1.
A lesser spotted Diogo Jota goal.pic.twitter.com/YGyI6Y0I2X— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 17, 2023
58' Alisson furious at the defence - Aaronson has plenty of time to tee up his shot and it strikes the top right hand corner of the goal.
Should have closed him down there.
60' Salah has scored again - Trent free kick - Virgil to Salah but the flag has gone up for offside and VAR confirms it.
64' THIS IS MUCH MORE LIKE IT!
Robertson and Jota combine. Robbo sends in a great cross - Gakpo slides it to Salah who takes a great touch before lashing it in the corner.
Lovely.
66' Aaronson and Rodrigo off. Rutter and Summerville on.
IT IS FIVE!
74' Henderson ball goes across - Jota lashes at it and it's 5. He stands at the edge of the area looking pretty pleased with himself.
This has been a rout!
And he's only got a four goal lead to protect!
Four changes.
81' Jota, Salah, Gakpo all replaced by Luis Diaz, Bobby Firmino and Darwin Nunez. Milner replaces Henderson.
85' Thiago replaces Fabinho.
88' Curtis Jones slips but still manages to get his cross in - Junior Firpo almost chests that into his own net but it goes behind for a corner.
90' DARWIN NUNEZ HAS JUST COME ON!
He makes it six - well collected from Trent. Plenty of time and slots it in.
SIX ONE!
Well we didn't see that coming after the opening half hour.
FT: Leeds 1-6 Liverpool
Two for Salah, Two for Jota, Gakpo with the opener, Nunez with the finisher.
And I'd imagine all of you out there as well.
He pumps his chest at the Liverpool fans just behind him. He seems happy and there is a big hug for Trent who was our man of the match.
Here's how the table looks tonight. No change in position but an important return to winning ways.
Thanks for joining us. Next up for Liverpool is Nottingham Forest at home - Saturday at 3pm.