Leeds 1-6 LFC: Four reds grabs goals as Trent shines

Liverpool travel to relegation threatened Leeds United in tonight's Monday night football in what will likely be a lively atmosphere at Elland Road.

The reds are winless in their last five games, with three defeats followed last week by two draws away at Chelsea and at home to Arsenal.

Klopp's side have been especially poor away from home, but it was Leeds who are the only team to have beaten the reds at Anfield this season in the Premier League. It gives the Yorkshire side the unique opportunity, despite their position in the league, to be the first side this season to complete a double over the reds.

Thiago Alcantara could be back in the starting XI and Luis Diaz is expected to be involved in the matchday squad. Alisson and Konate both missed some training sessions last week so could be doubtful.

Here's how it unfolded.



As it happened...