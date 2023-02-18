As it happened: Newcastle 0-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to 4th placed Newcastle United desperate to build after a stop-stop-start to this calendar year.

The reds did beat Everton 2-0 on Monday night but Newcastle are likely to be a far tougher proposition.

They are currently 9 points ahead of the reds, having played one game more, and boast a defensive record that Liverpool of the past few seasons were used to. With just 13 goals conceded and only one defeat they are the meanest side in this season's Premier League so far.

The reds were the last team to beat them in the league at their home ground back in April, and Liverpool also snatched victory in the corresponding fixture at Anfield earlier this season.

Can the reds make a real dent into their hopes for a top four slot or will the newly rich Newcastle take another step closer to the Champions League?

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...