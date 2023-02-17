Klopp hoping for Virgil return against Newcastle

Liverpool will be hoping to bring back Virgil van Dijk for tomorrow's clash away at Newcastle United.

The Dutch defender was an unused substitute for the 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday night. He only returned to team training a couple of days prior to that game.

Virgil hasn't played since the 3-1 defeat at Brentford on the 2nd of January. He was replaced at half time in that game with the reds already down 2-0.

Speaking to the media today, Jurgen Klopp said:

"Yesterday he (Virgil) looked absolutely ready. I think today he will look the same and then we make a decision."

Thiago, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate all remain unavailable for selection, and last summer's new signing Calvin Ramsay will miss the remainder of the season. He has finally undergone surgery on a back problem that has seriously hampered his involvement in the season so far.

Both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino came off the bench at the weekend and are also included in the squad.

Newcastle will be without Bruno Guimares who serves the final game of his three match suspension but have a relatively healthy squad other than that for the 5:30pm kick off.

A Liverpool win would cut the gap to Newcastle down to six points, with the reds having played a game less. A Newcastle win would help consolidate their position in the top four.

Newcastle have proven one of the toughest sides in this season's Premier League - they have lost just one fixture and that's no surprise when they have conceded just 13 goals in 22 games - by some distance the best defensive record in the division.

Kick off is at St James Park at 5:30pm.