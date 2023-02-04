As it happened: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool

Two days after the official Groundhog Day, it's football Groundhog Day for LFC as they face Wolves for the third time in four weeks.

The reds were fortunate to draw 2-2 at Anfield in the FA Cup 3rd Round before a narrow 1-0 win away at Wolves in the replay.

Now the attention turns to Premier League action, at Wolves, as the home team prepare to unveil their new midfielder transfer signing.

No such new midfielders at Liverpool however, who are still searching for their first league win of 2023.

Two defeats and a draw mean that Liverpool's seven dropped points this year have pushed them 10 points behind fourth place, and they start the day somewhat shockingly in 10th place. They do have some games in hand but currently they do not look ready to go on any sort of winning run.

Ibrahima Konate is ruled out with a hamstring issue and no new faces have yet returned to the Liverpool bench, although they are getting closer to action.

Can the reds perform against a stronger Wolves line up than the FA Cup replay? Let's find out in a rare 3pm Saturday kick off.

Follow the game with us below.

As it happened...