As it happened: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool

Two days after the official Groundhog Day, it's football Groundhog Day for LFC as they face Wolves for the third time in four weeks.
The reds were fortunate to draw 2-2 at Anfield in the FA Cup 3rd Round before a narrow 1-0 win away at Wolves in the replay.
Now the attention turns to Premier League action, at Wolves, as the home team prepare to unveil their new midfielder transfer signing.
No such new midfielders at Liverpool however, who are still searching for their first league win of 2023.
Two defeats and a draw mean that Liverpool's seven dropped points this year have pushed them 10 points behind fourth place, and they start the day somewhat shockingly in 10th place. They do have some games in hand but currently they do not look ready to go on any sort of winning run.
Ibrahima Konate is ruled out with a hamstring issue and no new faces have yet returned to the Liverpool bench, although they are getting closer to action.
Can the reds perform against a stronger Wolves line up than the FA Cup replay? Let's find out in a rare 3pm Saturday kick off.
Follow the game with us below.
As it happened...
Standby...
Matip and Nunez back in for Konate and Elliott.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Phillips.
Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Nunes, Lemina, Sarabia, Hwang, Cunha.
Subs: Bentley, Jonny, Collins, Bueno, Hodge, Moutinho, Traore, Podence, Jimenez.
Immediate impact for Sean Dyche at Everton as they grind out a 1-0 win over league leaders Arsenal.
That result temporarily at least puts Wolves into the relegation zone.
Andy Robertson captaining the reds once more.
Underway at Wolves.
3' Matheus Cunha attempts a 25 yarder. Alisson beats that away.
5' Keita loses the ball but Sarabia only drags his shot wide.
Gakpo operating on the left here. Darwin Nunez down the middle in these opening minutes.
Here we go again then.
6' Think this is going down as an own goal. Hwang pass back is deflected by Matip past his keeper and Trent couldn't stop it from rolling in.
Really bad luck for the reds.
11' It's 2-0 to Wolves. No excuses for this one.
The home team are knocking it round at will. Gakpo concedes a free kick which is sent in and not remotely dealt with. Robertson can't cope - Gomez heads it back into the danger zone and Dawson fires in on his debut.
14' Thiago sends it forward to Nunez who goes for the immediate shot beaten away by Jose Sa.
He could have passed it to Salah, but given Salah's form in front of goal maybe he chose the right option.
20' Matip and Keita combine but Salah's shot curls just over the crossbar.
26' Mistake by Matip, Matheus Nunes gifted a chance and Alisson thankfully saves.
40' Hwang Hee-Chan subbed off and replaced by Adama Traore. Injury.
We've got four minutes of it.
45+2' Dawson collects a card as he clatters into Nunez in the centre circle.
Wolves 2-0 Liverpool
Dreadful. Absolutely grim.
No half time changes for the reds.
Here we go.
Can’t believe defensively (when I probably should after the last few months)what I was watching in that first 20 minutes!it was like Brighton revisited ????— John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) February 4, 2023
50' Liverpool's appeals for a handball penalty ruled out by VAR. Kilman did handball it but it came at him quickly off Robertson.
53' Liverpool have been dominant in this second half but no end product yet.
55' Good work from Liverpool but Salah lifts that over from about 8 yards out. Should be doing far far better.
59' They've been under the cosh. And make changes. Moutinho and Jiminez on, Sarabia and Cunha off.
63' Good work from Gakpo who intercepts a Dawson pass. Powers forward, feeds Salah who promptly misses the target.
65' Keita replaced by Henderson.
66' Great pass from Trent, Nunez clean through on Sa but Sa saves. He should have scored there. Wasted.
69' In decent range for Trent Alexander-Arnold but the wall manage to stop that and his follow up shot can't do any damage.
71' It's 3-0 Wolves. Their first shot of the second half.
Gomez caught, squirms to Bajcetic who can't control it. Traore finds Neves who smashes it in.
Schoolboy defending and this game is done.
78' Elliott replaces Bajcetic.
82' Ait Nouri and Lemina replaced by Jonny Otto and Daniel Podence.
85' Thiago, Robertson and Gakpo off. Replaced by Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner and Tsimikas.
88' Adama Traore powers forward, plays Jiminez in but he doesn't finish. Should be 4-0 to Wolves.
Almost all over.
Just four minutes added on.
FT: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool
Shockingly bad first half from Liverpool. Impotent second half.
Proper mid-table now for the reds, 10 points off 4th and 11 points off 18th.
We will spare you the complaints from the players about 'working hard' and leave you with the current League Table and the knowledge that Liverpool don't play for 9 days and 3 hours.
When they face Everton.