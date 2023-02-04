Klopp cautious but hopeful on LFC injury returns

Liverpool's extensive injury list is fuller in the short term, but the reds boss is hopeful the situation will improve in February.

The reds have lost Ibrahima Konate sincefollowing the last fixture, a move that scuppered a potential departure for Nat Phillips in the transfer window.

But Jurgen Klopp believes that some of his players could edge closer to first team action shortly.

Diogo Jota is perhaps the earliest to target a return. He has been missing since mid October and the 1-0 win over Man City, but is expected to return to team training next week. He has had one session with the team before continuing his physio rehabilitation the following day.

Luis Diaz is doing strength and physical training and could be regularly involved in team training in the next few weeks.

Firmino is described as 'getting closer, very good', whilst Virgil van Dijk is also expected to slowly reintegrate into team training next week.

Konate's injury was more to do with the scan results than his own reaction following the game. The player declared himself 'okay' but the results of medical tests decided that it was best for him to recuperate fully.

No further information was given regarding Arthur Melo who was removed from LFC's Champions League squad for the second half of the season.