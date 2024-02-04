Arsenal 3-1 LFC: As it happened!

Premier League
Sunday 04 February 2024 - 4:30 pm
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal3
1Liverpool
⚽️ Saka14'
25' Gomez
White31'
45'own goal ⚽️
Zinchenko off, Kiwior on ↔️45'
55' Konaté
57'↔️ Gakpo off, Núñez on
57'↔️ Gravenberch off, Elliott on
Magalhães57'
58'↔️ Alexander-Arnold off, Robertson on
⚽️ Martinelli67'
Kiwior71'
Martinelli off, Trossard on ↔️74'
Saka off, Nelson on ↔️79'
85'↔️ Gomez off, Alcantara on
88' Konaté
⚽️ Trossard90'
90' Núñez
Havertz90'
Saliba90'
Rice90'
It's an important clash at the top of the Premier League as Arsenal hope to gain some revenge for their recent cup defeat, and force their way back into the title race.

A Liverpool win would put the reds 8 points ahead of the Gunners, but they will be hoping to cut it down to 2.  A genuine six pointer as we being to move at pace in the second half of the season.

The reds were shocked yesterday by the news that Conor Bradley's father had passed away from illness at the age of 58.  The sad news arriving just days after Bradley put in a sensational MOTM performance in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Chelsea, scoring at Anfield and creating two goals.

He is understandably out of the matchday squad.  Thiago Alcantara returns to it for the first time this season.

As it happened...

16:19 UK
Three changes - Confirmed LFC team to face Arsenal

Conor Bradley obviously away for personal reasons.  Trent back in.  Gakpo in for Nunez and Gravenberch in for Szoboszlai who is not available today. 

Thiago Alcantara makes his first appearance in a matchday squad.

Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Mac Allister, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Thiago, Nunez, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Quansah.

16:20 UK
Arsenal team

Here's the home side line-up

Raya, White, Saliba, Magalhães, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Soares, Kiwiar, Walters, Smith-Rowe, Elneny, Nelson, Nketiah

16:32 UK
KICK OFF

Here we go reds!!!... (wearing purple today)

16:38 UK

5' It's been a bright start from the home side.  Very similar to that FA Cup 3rd round game.  Arsenal working hard to peg back Liverpool into their own half.

16:44 UK

11' Good momentum from Liverpool but Arsenal turn it over and make a quick breakway.  Comes to nothing.

16:45 UK
Gakpo - chance!

13' Great chance falls into the lap of Cody Gakpo, he turns quickly and drills that very narrowly wide of David Raya's goal, right footed from the edge of the area.

Getting lively here at the Emirates.

16:46 UK
Goal

14' Saka makes it 1-0.  Quick break from Arsenal - Havertz initial shot saved by Alisson but it fell into the path of Saka who had an empty net to drill it into.

16:57 UK
Yellow

25' Joe Gomez takes a yellow card for a professional foul.  There were men covering so wasn't necessary.

Mac Allister was the player caught in possession in that breakaway.

16:59 UK

27' Swinging cross from Trent, Gakpo got a bit of a touch on it but Raya claims that fairly comfortably.

17:03 UK
Yellow

31' Arsenal's Ben White booked for time-wasting.

17:10 UK
Arsenal chance

38' Drilled shot from Gabriel but Alisson is equal to it.  After a good period from the reds, Arsenal looking to finish the half strong.

They remain 1-0 up.

17:20 UK
Wow!! GOAL!

45+3' Liverpool are level.

Luis Diaz twisting and turning on the stroke of half-time and somehow Gabriel sticks it in his own net.

Pure panic.

Liverpool well happy!

17:21 UK
HALF TIME

HT: Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

What an end to that half.  Liverpool with no shots on target are level!  Chaotic defending from Arsenal at the end.

Liverpool must be better second half.

17:37 UK
SECOND HALF

Back underway.

Arsenal have made a half time change.

Zinchenko off and replaced by Kiwior.

17:45 UK

54' It's been a bright performance from Liverpool so far but the troops are being readied on the touchline.  Nunez and Robertson both preparing to come on it looks like.

17:46 UK
Yellow card

55' Anthony Taylor gives a yellow to Konate.  Harsh in our opinion, Kavertz was backing into him - no attempt to play the ball.

17:48 UK
Yellow

57' Now Gabriel carded for putting his arm in Gakpo's face.

17:49 UK
LFC Subs

Three of them.

57' Nunez on for Gakpo, Trent replaced by Robertson, Gravenberch off and Elliott on.

17:58 UK
Goal

67' Martinelli scores.  Complete mix up with van Dijk and Allison.

Really poor stuff from both of them there.

Easy for Martinelli to tuck it away.

There poor defensive errors now in this game have led to goals.

18:00 UK

van Dijk was leaving the ball for Alisson to clear but then Martinelli pushed van Dijk.  Alisson's kick was therefore blocked by van Dijk's thigh and Martinelli put it away.

Probably Virgil's mistake that.

18:01 UK
Yellow

71' Kiwior booked for a foul on Diogo Jota.

18:08 UK
Close

77' Narrowly wide from Mac Allister.  Good attempt but the reds need a goal, not a close chance.

18:15 UK

84' Too narrow an angle there for Nunez.  Attempts the shot and it goes high and wide.

18:16 UK
LFC sub

85' Gomez off and... Thiago Alcantara on.  First time on the pitch since April 2023.

18:19 UK
KONATE RED

88' A second yellow card for a foul on Havertz. 

Harsh - as we pointed out the first one wasn't a yellow card.

18:21 UK
Two quick yellows

90+1' Nunez for arguing about a bad decision and Saliba for time-wasting.

18:22 UK
Goal

90+2' Leandro Trossard makes it 3-1.  Ten man reds beaten.

18:22 UK

That took a deflection off van Dijk.

18:26 UK
Yellow

90+5' Havertz time-wasting when 3-1 up against ten men.  Strange.  Booked.

Moments earlier Rice was booked for a foul.

18:28 UK
FULL TIME

FT: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

All over.  Liverpool end with ten men.  Not a great performance from the reds, but this was a great result for Man City.

Bit of a nightmare day for Virgil van Dijk and Trent looked like a step down from Conor Bradley's recent exploits.

20:24 UK
League Table

Man City in action tomorrow.  But now two wins in their games in hand will take them back top.

Liverpool have City still to play.  City have Liverpool and Arsenal.

Here's how the table looks tonight.



