Arsenal 3-1 LFC: As it happened!

It's an important clash at the top of the Premier League as Arsenal hope to gain some revenge for their recent cup defeat, and force their way back into the title race.

A Liverpool win would put the reds 8 points ahead of the Gunners, but they will be hoping to cut it down to 2. A genuine six pointer as we being to move at pace in the second half of the season.

The reds were shocked yesterday by the news that Conor Bradley's father had passed away from illness at the age of 58. The sad news arriving just days after Bradley put in a sensational MOTM performance in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Chelsea, scoring at Anfield and creating two goals.

He is understandably out of the matchday squad. Thiago Alcantara returns to it for the first time this season.

As it happened...