As it happened: LFC 1-0 Real Madrid

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the fourth UCL matchday. The reds have six points from nine so far and will be hoping to show that their weekend improvement can be sustained.
Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to Anfield for the first time since he was crowned a Premier League champions back in May.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
We see Florian Wirtz in, and he is replacing Cody Gakpo in a slight tweak.
One change for the reds. Florian Wirtz replaces Cody Gakpo. LFC v Real Madrid 🔴 Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Ekitike, Robertson, Gravenberch. Subs: Woodman, Misciur, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha. #LFC— Anfield Online (@anfield.online) 2025-11-04T18:53:20.808Z
And this is how Real Madrid line up tonight.
Courtois, Valverde, Huijsen, Militão, Carreras, Tchouameni, Júnior, Bellingham, Güler, Mbappé, Camavinga
Subs: Lunin, Gonzalez, Asencio, Garcia, Mendy, Ceballos, Diaz, Endrick, Rodrygo, Alexander-Arnold
Anfield is nowhere near full yet as the players head on for warm-ups, but Trent gets some pantomime boos from some of the supporters inside the ground.
He had stopped in the tunnel to chat to some members of LFC staff and seemed quite relaxed.
Trent starts on the bench for tonight's game but you have to expect Xabi Alonso to bring him on at some point.
Players in the tunnel.
We've had YNWA.
Almost time. It's obviously not the key game of the season for LFC - there are a further 12 points available in the league phase after tonight - but we are all hoping for Liverpool to show some of the form that helped them to the English title last time out.
Underway at Anfield.
Madrid won the toss and LFC are kicking towards the Kop first half.
8' Been a good start from the reds, pressing high.
But now Real Madrid have a free kick at the edge of the box. Konate heads away.
11' Wirtz wins the ball back and it moves over to Mac Allister who drills over the bar.
27' Liverpool should possibly be 1-0 up here.
Wirtz chases the ball down the right, lays a pass across to Szoboszlai but Courtois races out and blocks it just as Dom is trying to lift it over him.
33' Strange moment.
Referee gives Liverpool a free kick at the edge of the box for handball.
Replays show that the handball was inside the area.
Referee sent over to the VAR screen and strangely decides it wasn't a penalty or a free kick.
Play continues.
42' Vini Jr with a bit of an elaborate dive.
That hasn't gone down well with the LFC fans.
45' Bellingham at the edge of the six yard box - good stop by Mamardashvili and he also saves a follow up shot from the edge of the box.
Two minutes injury time.
45+1' Huijsen with a poor challenge.
Goes into the ref's book.
Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid
The reds have probably been the better of the two teams.
Half Time scores in the other games
Atletico Madrid 1-0 Union Saint-Gilloise
Juventus 1-1 Sporting
Olympiakos 1-0 PSV
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Monaco
Underway.
48' Three corners for Liverpool, van Dijk's header tipped over by Courtois, Ekitike's header tipped over by Courtois, and then Ekitike heads narrowly wide.
61' Liverpool lead.
Mac Allister heads in from a Szoboszlai free kick. It's a great header from the little Argentinian.
1-0.
74' Some good defending there by Andy Robertson who had come across to defend the middle of the goal.
Xabi Alonso deep in discussions - Madrid trying to force the equaliser here but the reds are waiting for them each time to hit them on the counter.
Could be seeing Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo coming on here.
79' Ekitike and Mac Allister go off to a big round of applause. Curtis Jones and Gakpo on.
81' A throw of the dice from Alonso. It's wound the Liverpool fans up as Arda Guler is replaced.
87' Mo Salah looks in the mood here.
Courtouis with another crucial save from Gakpo.
More LFC subs incoming here.
88' Robertson replaced by Kerkez, Wirtz replaced by Chiesa.
It's another good win for Liverpool.
Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid
The Madrid keeper kept the score down, no question.
Has the Liverpool juggernaut turned a corner - two wins in three days. Much better.
Liverpool are in 6th place in the league stage.
Four teams all on 9 points separated by goal difference.
3. PSG
4. Inter
5. Real Madrid
6. Liverpool
He's speaking to the TV broadcasters and he's pleased with the two consecutive clean sheets 'for the first time in like, forever' he laughs.
He says he was never worried about Liverpool's quality and that tonight's win will be a big boost to the new signings.
Thanks for joining us.
Back to back wins, back to back clean sheets and Liverpool look pretty well placed now in the Champions League at the half way stage.
Obviously one of the hardest games of the season coming up - a trip to Man City away. But there are some potentially more straightforward games coming up in November and December.
Hopefully we can kick on in the final two months of the calendar year.
