Champions Liverpool face Leeds at Anfield in season opener

Champions Liverpool will host newly promoted Leeds United in the opening weekend clash of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The reds will kick off the season at home on the weekend of the 12th September.

The winter break has been scrapped for the upcoming season as it is 5 weeks shorter than the schedule for the previous season and the opening fixtures are set to be behind closed doors.

The reds travel to Goodison Park on the 17th October. Liverpool face Man City at the Etihad at the start of November, with the return fixture at Anfield at the beginning of February.

Man City and Man Utd will see their opening games delayed as all clubs are being allowed a minimum of 30 days off from their European exits last week.

Following the opening game v Leeds, the reds travel to Stamford Bridge before a visit from Arsenal in what could be a testing opening set of games.

West Brom are the boxing day visitors to Anfield and then Liverpool must travel up to Newcastle and then all the way down to Southampton in the other festive fixtures.

The reds are due to end the season at home to Crystal Palace on the 23rd May 2021.

LFC Premier League Fixtures 2020/21

September

12 – Leeds United (H)

19 – Chelsea (A)

26 – Arsenal (H)

October

3 – Aston Villa (A)

17 – Everton (A)

24 – Sheffield United (H)

31 – West Ham United (H)

November

7 – Manchester City (A)

21 – Leicester City (H)

28 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

December

5 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

12 – Fulham (A)

16 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

19 – Crystal Palace (A)

26 – West Bromwich Albion (H)

28 – Newcastle United (A)

January

2 – Southampton (A)

13 – Burnley (H)

16 – Manchester United (H)

27 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

30 – West Ham United (A)

February

3 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

6 – Manchester City (H)

13 – Leicester City (A)

20 – Everton (H)

27 – Sheffield United (A)

March

6 – Fulham (H)

13 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

20 – Chelsea (H)

April

3 – Arsenal (A)

10 – Aston Villa (H)

17 – Leeds United (A)

24 – Newcastle United (H)

May

1 – Manchester United (A)

8 – Southampton (H)

11 – West Bromwich Albion (A)

15 – Burnley (A)

23 – Crystal Palace (H)