Liverpool concern over ‘serious’ Joe Gomez injury with England

Liverpool's Joe Gomez is believed to be seriously concerned about an injury he suffered earlier today whilst training with England.

The national team are preparing for a friendly against the Republic of Ireland before two Nations League games against Belgium and Iceland.

Three international games played in the middle of a condensed domestic season ahead of Christmas has already raised plenty of eyebrows in domestic football.

Gareth Southgate filled in some further details during a pre-friendly press conference this evening.

“I can’t tell you how serious it is because he’s yet to have scans. “What was upsetting was to see him in a fair bit of pain. There was nobody around him when it happened and I didn’t like that element of it. We’ve got to wait for the scan. “We can’t speculate on the exact nature of the injury. Our immediate thoughts are with him because he’s had difficulties in the past. "We are hoping and praying that it won't be a long one, but we will just have to see.”

Joe Gomez has already missed part of this season, and other injuries to Matip, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and now Trent Alexander-Arnold have also been documented so far this season.

Liverpool have in recent days completed the move from former training site Melwood, to the club's official training centre located with the Kirkby Academy.

Gomez is expected to undergo a scan in the next 36 hours.