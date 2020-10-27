Liverpool moving to AXA Training Centre from Melwood

Liverpool have announced that AXA will be the official naming partner of Liverpool's new training complex in Kirkby.

After 70 years of training at Melwood, the club were due to complete their move to join up with the Academy facilities at nearby Kirkby back in the summer.

However, the coronavirus pandemic slowed down this move, but the reds first team are due to complete the move in mid-November.

As a result AXA will also become the club's official training partner. This will also incorporate the full range of LFC's training wear. Planning permission is being sought from Knowsley Council for them to erect signage featuring the new sponsor name.

The move had been planned to not only release land at the former West Derby site, but also to bring first team and academy sides closer together and their respective coaching and physio teams.

The new expanded 9,200 square metre facility boasts three full size pitches as well as a host of indoor fitness suites, gyms, a pool and a hydrotherapy suite.