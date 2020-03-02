Neil Critchley leaves LFC Academy to take up Blackpool manager role

Neil Critchley, the Under 23 coach at Liverpool twice thrust into the first team spotlight this season, has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

The 41 year old takes over at the Seasiders on a two year deal. The club are currently safe in mid-table in League One.

Critchley took charge of two Liverpool games this season - the League Cup Quarter Final away at Aston Villa when the reds senior team were in Qatar. And then again last month his young Liverpool side beat Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup at Anfield - the first team were away due to the Premier League's inaugural winter break.

Neil joined Liverpool in September 2013 - initially taking on the role managing the U18's squad.

He had joined the club from Crewe, were he was Academy Director.

The new comes a day before many of his U23 players are set to be involved in an FA Cup clash away at Chelsea.

The Blackpool owner Simon Sadler said:

"Neil is a highly-regarded coach who impressed us with his thorough preparation and analysis of the team. “We want this Club to represent the town and community by playing entertaining football, working hard and being organised. We firmly believe that Neil can deliver this and lay down the blueprint for our footballing philosophy."

Neil himself thanked Liverpool for his time at the club, while expressing his excitement at the job ahead: