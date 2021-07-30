Gomez and Van Dijk return from long injuries in Hertha friendly

Liverpool continued their pre-season preparations with a host of returning faces in front of a sizeable crowd against Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool utilised three different central defensive pairings in the 90 minutes, but it was 20 minutes from the end that was perhaps one of the most significant moments for reds fans and boss Jurgen Klopp.

After a mammoth time away from the game, totalling around 10 months, both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez marked their returns to action in the red shirt. All of a sudden Liverpool can count on six available centre-backs - two of them blooded through a large part of last season due to an extensive injury crisis.

The game ended up 4-3 for Hertha - Liverpool scoring through Mane, Minamino and Oxlade-Chamberlain. It's all about the fitness through - with several players stepping up their displays for a full hour before they were substituted.

Naby Keita has looked livelier against this opposition in pre-season and there were opportunities once more for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon. Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson also got some minutes under their belt after their later return from the European Championships.

There was a hug between Gomez and Van Dijk before they entered the pitch, and no doubt some hugs amongst the Liverpool supporters too. We can only hope that they suffer no setbacks and are continue to be eased gently back into action for the reds.

Liverpool move on to another training camp in Evian, and will face a double 60 minute game against Bologna next week. An opportunity for more of the reds' returning players to get their first pre-season game time.

corner since day one. My teammates for giving me energy and keeping my head up. The fans for their love, support and encouragement. And most of all, my family because without them, I’d be nothing. Thank you. The work doesn’t stop now. It’s only just starting. We keep going! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OiNLMLO44q — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) 29 July 2021